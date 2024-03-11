Buyer Group International, Inc. Releases Shambhala 2024 Surface Exploration Plan

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is pleased to present the 2024 Surface Exploration Plan for Project Shambhala, prepared by Justin Mistikawy. A geologic investigation of the Shambhala Project claims area near Albany, WY, in summer 2023 revealed a complexly deformed bedrock geology consisting of meta-igneous rocks that compositionally range from ultramafic to granitic. In total, 64 rock and 176 soil samples were collected and sent to American Assay Laboratories ("AAL"), Inc., in Sparks, Nevada, for multi-element, gold, and platinum group element ("PGE") analyses. After conducting geostatistical analyses of the returned surface sample assay data, we identified two geochemical anomalies in the Shambhala Project claims area that warrant further investigation.

*LINK TO FULL PDF REPORT: CLICK HERE

These identified anomalies will be geographically refined with the proposed Phase 1B

surface sampling and mapping activities herein. Phase 1B sampling will offer higher spatial resolution and a more in-depth geologic investigation of these anomalies, thereby improving interpolation model precision, smoothing, and geologic interpretations. Ultimately, these sampling efforts will provide valuable insight into the best places to conduct surficial diamond core drilling.

CEO Dave Bryant of Buyer Group International, Inc. stated that "the 2024 Surface Exploration Plan, the first of two key operational plans for 2024, is driven by an unwavering commitment to unlocking the hidden potential at project Shambhala within the historic New Rambler District. Our vision also extends beyond the mere extraction of resources; it encompasses responsible stewardship, utilizing cutting-edge technology like ground-penetrating radar, and sustainable practices. In this exciting journey, we embrace the challenges of exploration with a spirit of innovation, environmental consciousness, and a dedication to creating lasting value for our stakeholders."

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.71 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

