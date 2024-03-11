

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) said the required waiting period under the HSR Act with respect to cash tender offer for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. expired on March 8, 2024. Unless the tender offer is extended, the offer and withdrawal rights will expire on March 21, 2024.



The expiration of the HSR waiting period satisfies one of the conditions to consummate the tender offer. The company noted that other conditions remain to be satisfied, include, among others, a minimum tender of shares of common stock of CymaBay representing a majority of the total number of outstanding shares of common stock of CymaBay.



