Embracing Innovation: Engineers Week at HARMAN

HARMAN is a global connected technologies leader known for our products and solutions that make life easier, more productive and entertaining. Our success wouldn't be possible without the technical expertise and innovation mindset of our skilled engineering teams! In recognition of our appreciation for our engineers whose passion, hard work, and creativity make a more connected future possible, our team members around the world joined a celebration of the engineering community during Engineers Week 2024.

Our full week of programming highlighted our talented inventors, designers, and developers and encouraged all of our employees to continue sharing innovative ideas, providing impactful solutions, and exploring future technologies.

Navigating the Forefront of Innovation

Our engineers are committed to staying abreast of the engineering and software technologies that are at the forefront of innovation. During a virtual panel discussion, leaders from our engineering teams shared their insights on some of the latest industry trends and lessons learned from their own professional development journeys. Our panelists also shared the importance of continuous exploration and curiosity with a thought-provoking conversation about software development as the driving force behind HARMAN's cutting-edge products and solutions.

Celebrating Professional and Personal Achievements

Our HARMAN engineers draw on both their science-based knowledge and creativity in order to help deliver unprecedented connectivity and levels of personalization to our consumers. We strive to create a workplace environment where all our employees feel empowered to embrace their individuality to further push the boundaries of innovation. During Engineers Week, we celebrated our engineers who have combined their profession with their own unique interests and personal talents, like Tessa, a HARMAN Field Application Engineer (FAE) and an EDM performing artist, and Pawel, an engineer, people leader, and music producer.

Creating Pathways for the Next Generation of Engineers

Through the ongoing support of our HARMAN Inspired partners like the 1,000 Dreams Fund and Technovation, HARMAN is committed to helping the next generation of leaders break barriers and pursue careers in science, technology, and engineering. To learn more about how we're empowering the next generation of women and girls in STEAM and helping work toward a more equitable future, visit: https://www.harman.com/inspired

As we reflect on our Engineers Week celebrations, we at HARMAN cannot thank our engineers enough for the innovation, creativity, and dedication they bring to powering our connected technologies. For engineers exploring a fulfilling career where you can bring your individual passions to work, visit http://jobs.harman.com/.

