Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that at the close of business on 8 March 2024 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.
|Pence per share
Cum IncomeEx-dividend
|Pence per share
Ex Income
|NAV with debt at par value
|251.92
|250.71
|NAV with debt at fair value
|256.44
|255.23
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
11 March 2024
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323