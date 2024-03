The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth: Mastercard: Inclusion By Choice, Not Chance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / The Global Inclusive Growth Summit returns on April 18, 2024. As we look forward to coming back together in person and virtually, we offer these highlights from the 2023 event, hosted by Mastercard and the Aspen Institute. The Global Inclusive Growth Summit 2023 brought together private sector, social impact and government leaders to share ways to make economies more equitable.

The 2024 Global Inclusive Growth Summit, hosted by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, advances real solutions to today's most pressing challenges through collaboration and candid conversation among entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers and emerging changemakers. First held in 2019, the Summit assembles a dynamic group of cross-sector leaders who collectively address topics including financial inclusion, data science for social impact, emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, climate and the environment, women's economic empowerment and place-based development. After a decade of impact, we're excited to continue the great dialogue and work focused on driving and creating inclusive growth for all.

Originally published July 14, 2024 by Mastercard:

Digital technology holds the potential to accelerate economic development, reduce global inequality and deliver innovative partnerships to connect communities - but only if we focus it with intention. Conversely, poorly governed and deployed, technology can exacerbate these challenges and threaten basic liberties.

In this session, Samantha Power, USAID administrator and Mike Froman, Mastercard advisor (and former vice chairman) discuss how the public and private sectors can work together to build a trusted digital ecosystem that supports democratic principles and fosters inclusive and sustainable economic development.

Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The Center leverages the company's core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs and empower a community of thinkers, leaders and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth.

Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a community-serving organization with global reach whose vision is the creation of a free, just, and equitable society. For 70 years, the Institute has driven change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the world's greatest challenges. With headquarters in Washington, DC, the Institute has offices in Aspen, Colorado and New York City, as well as an international network of partners. Learn more at www.aspeninstitute.org.

Devex

Devex is the world's leading independent news organization covering global development. Devex journalists deliver insider reporting from front lines of the fight to achieve the SDGs - driving the most important debates, providing the most critical analysis, and backing it all up with the events, career information, and funding opportunities professionals require. To keep up to date with the must-read global development coverage, join their global community.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com

Follow along the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth's journey to advance equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world

