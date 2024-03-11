Clarity Clinic Introduces New PHP/IOP Service Line at Chicago Loop Location

Clarity Clinic's PHP/IOP Program is designed to provide intensive and structured support for individuals experiencing significant mental health symptoms, specifically anxiety, depression, and other mood-related disorders.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Clarity Clinic, a leading provider of mental health services, is proud to announce the launch of its new Partial Hospitalization/Intensive Outpatient Program (PHP/IOP) at its Chicago Loop location on Michigan Avenue. This expansion represents Clarity Clinic's commitment to offering a holistic level of comprehensive care and support to individuals struggling with mental health challenges.





The PHP/IOP Program at Clarity Clinic's Chicago Loop location is designed to provide intensive and structured support for individuals experiencing significant mental health symptoms, specifically anxiety, depression, and other mood-related disorders. This program offers a range of services, including group therapy, individual therapy, treatment planning sessions, family/support persons therapy, and psychiatric monitoring.

"We are excited to introduce our PHP/IOP programs at our Chicago Loop location," said Dr. Stacy Lott, COO at Clarity Clinic. "This new service line reflects our dedication to providing accessible and effective mental health treatment options for those that suffer from anxiety, depression, or emotional dysregulation and require more extensive assistance outside of their weekly therapy sessions."

The PHP group sessions run from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday, while the IOP group sessions last three hours per day from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, three to five days per week, depending on the participant's needs. These programs are ideal for individuals experiencing mental health symptoms that significantly impair their daily functioning, those dealing with anxiety, depression, or other mood-related disorders, and individuals who require intensive, structured support without the need for 24-hour care.

Clarity Clinic's PHP/IOP program offers a seamless transition into in-house therapy during or after completing the program, ensuring continuity of care and ongoing support tailored to individual needs. Additionally, patients have access to cutting-edge treatments like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy for depression, integrated seamlessly into their treatment plans if necessary.

For more information about Clarity Clinic's PHP/IOP program at the Chicago Loop location, please visit https://www.claritychi.com/php-iop.

About Clarity Clinic

Clarity Clinic offers leading psychiatry and therapy services with locations throughout Chicagoland, Illinois. Clarity Clinic is redefining mental health care through a leading network of mental health providers, who thoughtfully guide the whole person on their journey to find clarity and mental wellness by offering a comprehensive range of mental health services, including therapy, medication management, and innovative treatment options. In-person and online psychiatry and therapy appointments can be scheduled online.

