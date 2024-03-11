Anzeige
Montag, 11.03.2024
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
ACCESSWIRE
11.03.2024 | 15:02
Marketing Card Technology, LLC: Marketing Card Technology Obtains Forest Stewardship Council Chain of Custody Certification

Multi-Site Certification covers both Card Manufacturing and Direct Mail Production Sites

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Marketing Card Technology, LLC (MCT), a leading provider of card manufacturing, digital printing, and direct mail production, is pleased to announce that the organization has received FSC® Chain-of-Custody certification (FSC-C197562) from the Forest Stewardship Council for both of its Illinois manufacturing sites. The certificate is issued by Bureau Veritas, one of the world's most esteemed certification bodies.

The Forest Stewardship Council is a global independent nonprofit organization that has established a certification program to promote responsible forestry. FSC Chain-of-Custody certification enables the control and tracking of FSC certified material at every step of the supply chain, from forests to the finished product.

Push Venkitasamy, President & CEO of Marketing Card Technology, said: "As we continue to expand and reinvest in our business, we're mindful of the growing calls from consumers and brands for visibility and accountability along the supply chain. FSC Chain-of-Custody certification will help us answer this challenge and provide peace of mind that we are doing our part to promote the responsible management of the world's forests."

MCT's FSC Chain-of-Custody certification pertains to the company's direct mail services and manufacturing of payment cards, access cards, identification cards, and membership cards.

Contact Information

Push Venkitasamy
President & CEO
push@mctechnology.com
331-801-7557

SOURCE: Marketing Card Technology, LLC

