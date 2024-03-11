Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.03.2024 | 15:02
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Learn How the Green Ledger Best Practice Supports Sustainability Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / SAP

By Judith Magyar

Originally published by Forbes

According to the UN Climate Finance Framework, private sector finance is the largest source of financial flows for climate action, particularly mitigation. But you can't mitigate what you can't measure.

To help companies manage sustainability business data from the bottom-up with actual data on a transactional level, SAP developed an accounting system for emissions data that is as auditable, transparent, and reliable as a system for measuring financial data. The data is vital to seeing holistically across the value chain to understand where emissions are occurring, setting accurate net-zero targets, and identifying specific areas for decarbonization impact.

Continue reading here

From left: MEA South SAP COO Johannes Dressler, Sophia Mendelsohn, SAP Chief Sustainability Officer, Shirish Bhide, CEO UAB, Ayman Al Qudsi, CIO UAB. SAP. Image courtesy of Forbes.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.