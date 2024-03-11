Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889287 | ISIN: FR0000051807 | Ticker-Symbol: RCF
Tradegate
11.03.24
16:30 Uhr
82,16 Euro
-3,84
-4,47 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEPERFORMANCE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,3082,3416:37
82,2682,3416:36
PR Newswire
11.03.2024 | 15:06
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beko plc announces strategic partnership with global business services leader, Teleperformance

BRISTOL, England, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced a strategic agreement with Beko, UK's best-selling large home appliance brand.

This collaboration will enhance Beko Plc's customer care and technical support for customers, covering telephony, live chat, email, and social media, ensuring comprehensive and top-tier support at every touchpoint. Beko plc supplies appliances to 1 in 4 homes in the UK and distributes over 2.9 million products every year.

The Teleperformance Beko team will provide expertise, ensuring excellence in service delivery. To help provide the most accurate support for Beko, Teleperformance has created a cutting-edge branded work environment to showcase Beko products and the in-depth training provided to ensure customers have a great experience.

Sharif-Paul Anton, Head of Customer Care, UK & Ireland of Beko plc, said: "Teleperformance is the perfect strategic customer experience partner, aligned with our goals to create customer value and transformational change. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our continued commitment to providing the best possible experience for our customers. We're excited to see the positive impact that this partnership will have on our customers' journey."

Gary Slade, Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance UK, Ireland, Kenya, Nigeria & South Africa, said: "We are delighted to be working with Beko, a brand that puts customers and innovation first. Teleperformance is delighted to be their strategic CX partner of choice, building a solid platform for future success together. We look forward to supporting Beko's growth journey, while ensuring we deliver the very best in customer experience."

About Teleperformance in the UK

Teleperformance in the UK is part of the Teleperformance Group, which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Company's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. Backed by the Teleperformance Group's nearly 500,000 inspired and passionate team members globally who currently speak more than 300 languages, Teleperformance in the UK has a global scale and local presence which allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

Visit the group at www.teleperformance.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beko-plc-announces-strategic-partnership-with-global-business-services-leader-teleperformance-302085378.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.