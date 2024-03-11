Beko plc announces strategic partnership with global business services leader, Teleperformance

BRISTOL, England, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced a strategic agreement with Beko, UK's best-selling large home appliance brand.

This collaboration will enhance Beko Plc's customer care and technical support for customers, covering telephony, live chat, email, and social media, ensuring comprehensive and top-tier support at every touchpoint. Beko plc supplies appliances to 1 in 4 homes in the UK and distributes over 2.9 million products every year.

The Teleperformance Beko team will provide expertise, ensuring excellence in service delivery. To help provide the most accurate support for Beko, Teleperformance has created a cutting-edge branded work environment to showcase Beko products and the in-depth training provided to ensure customers have a great experience.

Sharif-Paul Anton, Head of Customer Care, UK & Ireland of Beko plc, said: "Teleperformance is the perfect strategic customer experience partner, aligned with our goals to create customer value and transformational change. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our continued commitment to providing the best possible experience for our customers. We're excited to see the positive impact that this partnership will have on our customers' journey."

Gary Slade, Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance UK, Ireland, Kenya, Nigeria & South Africa, said: "We are delighted to be working with Beko, a brand that puts customers and innovation first. Teleperformance is delighted to be their strategic CX partner of choice, building a solid platform for future success together. We look forward to supporting Beko's growth journey, while ensuring we deliver the very best in customer experience."

Teleperformance in the UK is part of the Teleperformance Group, which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers.

