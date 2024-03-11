Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11
[11.03.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.03.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|11,138,682.00
|USD
|0
|74,776,029.97
|6.7132
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.03.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,323,240.00
|EUR
|0
|19,042,358.35
|5.7301
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.03.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|130,181.00
|GBP
|0
|1,174,537.89
|9.0223
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.03.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|679,347.00
|GBP
|0
|5,427,997.13
|7.99