GoDaddy's Love & Business Series: Malik Books

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / GoDaddy



As originally published by GoDaddy on Instagram.

There's love in the air and GoDaddy is celebrating couples who brave the adventure of running a business together.

GoDaddy chatted with Malik and April Muhammad, who together have built Malik Books, an African American bookstore that specializes in books full of cultural diversity.

It's no easy feat to build a business together while also running a family and nurturing a relationship. This is a glimpse into how Malik and April make this magic happen.

Follow @MalikBooks on IG and check out their website at www.malikbooks.com.

Describe a moment that really defined your success as business partners.

April: We opened our second location in the middle of the pandemic, and we came to a mutual agreement that we wouldn't let fear stop us from growing, and we're grateful for it. Four years later, we are still here, still here.

Malik: This is the glue that makes Malik's books successful, having a partnership that allows us to grow and understand each other.

Follow GoDaddy on Instagram for the full series: www.instagram.com/godaddy/

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on accesswire.com