Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Worth $19.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $10.6 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $19.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Some factors contributing to the growth of the global market includes increasing adoption of single use membrane filters coupled by high purity requirements among end users, increasing R&D spending by government and private organizations, and increasing regulations for membrane filter's safety by regulatory bodies. Despite this, issues such as membrane fouling, and large capital investment are expected to hinder market growth.

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $10.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $19.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% Market Size Available for 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technique, Type, Application, And Scale Of Operation Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of single-use technologies

The polyethersulfone (PES) membrane filters segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane filters segment in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market in 2023.

Based on products, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into membrane filters, systems, and other products. Membrane filters segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Membrane filters are further segmented based on material into polyethersulfone (PES) membrane filters, polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) membrane filters, nylon membrane filters, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) membrane filters, mixed cellulose ester & cellulose acetate (MCE & CA) membrane filters, polycarbonate track-etched (PCTE) membrane filters, and other membrane filters (PP, PC, CN, gelatin, PETE, and RC). Among these, PES membrane filters are most widely used due to their hydrophilic nature and high flow rates.

The microfiltration segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market.

Based on technique, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques. The other techniques segment includes reverse osmosis and ion exchange. The microfiltration segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In the pharmaceutical industry, microfiltration finds applications in clarification, purification of cell broths, the separation of cell debris, and the separation of macromolecules. The technique is used in harvesting cells in upstream bioprocessing.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market in 2023.

Based on the region, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register fastest growth in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration owing to the increasing technological advancement in nanofiber technologies, manufacturing facility expansions by pharmaceutical companies, high government investments & fundings for R&D, and growing biotechnology industries.

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Increasing adoption of single-use technologies

Restraints:

1. Membrane fouling issues

Opportunities:

1. Growth opportunities in emerging economies

Challenge:

1. Increased cost and reduced speed & yield of filters

Key Market Players of Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Industry:

Key players in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), GEA Group (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Saint-Gobain (France), MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Applexion (France), Cantel Medical Corp. (US), W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. (US), Membrane Solutions (US), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), Toyo Roshi Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Porvair plc (UK), Sterlitech Corporation (US), Synder Filtration, Inc. (US), Graver Technologies, LLC (US), Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (US), Nupore Filtration Systems (India), and Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

By Designation: Managers - 45%, CXO & Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25%

By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10% and Middle East & Africa- 5%

Recent Developments of Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Industry:

In November 2023, Repligen Corporation (US) launched a holder-free, self-contained tangential flow filtration (TFF) device for the advancement of downstream flat sheet TFF technology for ultrafiltration and diafiltration (UF/DF).

In October 2023, Cytiva (US) announced the opening of a 33,000 ft2 manufacturing facility in Pune, India. The new facility will manufacture bioprocessing equipment such as tangential flow, virus filtration, and inactivation systems.

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall pharmaceutical membrane filtration market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing adoption of single-use technologies, stringent regulatory requirements, rising R&D spending in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and increasing purity requirements in end-use industries), restraints (membrane fouling issues and high capital investment requirements to limit entry of smaller players), opportunities (growing opportunities in emerging economies, advances in nanofiltration technology), and Challenges (increased cost and reduced speed & yield of filters) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market

Competitive Assessment: Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), GEA Group (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), among others in the market.

