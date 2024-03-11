The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 08 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 08 March 2024 89.04p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 87.19p per ordinary share

11 March 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45