Schenectady, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - Excelsior Franchise Center Founder Keith Liscio was recognized in 3 award categories by the Franchise Brokers Association: The Franchise Broker of the Year in 2023, Broker of the Month in 2024, and named to an Elite Group of Franchise Leaders called the "Rising Stars."

In presenting the awards to Keith, Sabrina Wall, President of the FBA, commented, "When I met Keith, I did not realize who I was meeting. He seemed professional and pleasant to work with, but I didn't know how much he would teach me, how authentic he would be, what a powerful leader he would become, or how he would be so inspiring. My experience with Keith, in the first years of knowing each other, has far surpassed my expectations. These award designations are based on the overwhelming support of numerous FBA members, including broker colleagues, franchisors, staff, and vendors who advocated for his recognition in these capacities."

The formula for Liscio's recent success lies in his company's one-of-a-kind "Business Ownership Accelerator." The Business Ownership Accelerator's unique process focuses on an evaluation of who the aspiring business owner is, what motivates them, and their personality, combined with an assessment tool that matches the candidate with the perfect franchises for them.

Broker of the Year Award presented to Keith Liscio by franchise Brokers Association President Sabrina Wall.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/200686_1e06e8ac84221915_001full.jpg

Excelsior Franchise Center offers an opportunity for individuals seeking to navigate the landscape of franchise ownership to shape their careers further, expand their business interests, and potentially diversify their income streams. Excelsior caters to a broad spectrum of backgrounds, including corporate executives, middle managers, tradespeople, and blue-collar workers. "Great managers make great owners," Keith emphasizes. "What makes them a great middle manager or sales director is what will make them a great business owner; that is the ability to master and stick to a proven system."

Excelsior Franchise Center logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/200686_1e06e8ac84221915_002full.jpg

Excelsior represents over 800 franchise businesses and is a comprehensive resource hub for connecting candidates to suitable franchises in dozens of industries. Many aspiring business owners think that franchising is all about quick-serve restaurants. Liscio's mission is to expand their thinking into other enterprises such as home services, pest control, restoration, painting, HVAC, electrical and plumbing, and more.

About:

Excelsior Franchise Center Founder Keith Liscio is a prominent player in the franchise industry and has earned recognition for being named Franchise Broker of the Year and Broker of the Month and initiated into the Franchise Brokers Association Elite Group of Franchise Leaders called the "Rising Stars." Liscio has established Excelsior as a trusted franchise consultancy tailored to supporting aspiring business owners. With a focus on practical management principles, Excelsior provides cutting-edge resources and helps aspiring business owners achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. Through a commitment to market insight and adaptability, Excelsior positions its clients for sustained success in franchise ownership.

Headline: Excelsior Franchise's Keith Liscio Honored by Franchise Brokers Association

Company name: Excelsior Franchise Center

Contact name: Keith Liscio

Email: keith@excelsiorfranchisecenter.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200686

SOURCE: AK Infinite