Rick Bergman appointed as President and CEO, and Nicole Piasecki elected as Chair for Kymeta. Company closed Series D funding round.

World-leading flat panel satellite antenna company Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com) announced today leadership and board changes as the company continues to build on its innovative technology and first-to-market products. This has been an orderly collaborative process to support existing leadership retirements.

Effective April 1st, 2024, Rick Bergman will become the President and CEO of Kymeta, bringing a wealth of experience from his most recent role as Executive Vice President, Computing and Graphics at AMD. Bergman also served as President and CEO of Synaptics (SYNA) during their high growth phase from 2011 to 2019. His distinguished career includes steering organizations towards capitalizing on market opportunities with innovative technologies, leading to sustained market growth.

"Kymeta stands as a technology and market leader supported by the strength of a highly capable global team," said Rick. "Guided by a dedication to customers, innovation, and the delivery of top-notch products, Kymeta is well-positioned for advancing global broadband communications."

Nicole Piasecki will be appointed Chairperson of the Board, succeeding Doug Hutcheson. Nicole, who joined the board in May 2022, brings an extensive background from the aerospace and defense sector. Commenting on Rick's appointment, Piasecki said, "I am excited about Rick joining our outstanding team. Kymeta is at the forefront of connecting the world through its hybrid communication solutions. With Rick Bergman's track record of driving value-led growth in the technology sector bolstered by disciplined execution, we eagerly anticipate the next phase of growth for Kymeta."

Effective March 31, 2024, Doug Hutcheson and Walter Berger are retiring from Kymeta. Throughout the last five years, their pivotal contributions have played a central role in spearheading numerous product launches and consistently fostering year-over-year growth. Their grasp of customer needs, commitment to innovation, and successful introduction of new products to the market have resulted in record-breaking achievements. They are committed to a transition of responsibilities to Rick.

Nicole added: "Our sincere gratitude goes to Doug and Walter for their unwavering commitment to Kymeta over the years. Doug and Walter have successfully laid the groundwork for Kymeta's future growth. Their departure leaves the company strategically positioned for a robust future."

Kymeta recently completed its Series D round. These additional funds will be used for ramping up production of the recently announced Osprey u8 Hybrid-GEO-LEO and future product generations.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is the industry leader in flat panel satellite antennas, providing purpose-built solutions across a variety of enterprise and military applications and unlocking the commercial value of space to address the vast, unmet demand for ubiquitous broadband and truly mobile connectivity for customers around the world. Its innovative metasurface technology, coupled with a software-first approach, delivers the first commercially available, metamaterial-based and electronically steered flat panel satellite antenna. Kymeta's low-cost, low-power, and high throughput solutions make it easy to connect on the move or while stationary for any vehicle, vessel, aircraft, or fixed platform enabling industries on earth to transform their operations by harnessing capacity in space.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com.

