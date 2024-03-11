Dallas #1-Rated Immersive Art Exhibit, Rainbow Vomit, Invite Spring Breakers for a Picture-Perfect Experience

New Packages and Extended Hours for Fun with Friends, Families, and Spring Breakers this Season

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Springtime in Dallas promises even more excitement with Rainbow Vomit, a family-friendly immersive art experience acclaimed as one of the city's top attractions. Nestled conveniently near the iconic Fair Park and accessible via DART, Rainbow Vomit has been dazzling visitors since 2019, amassing over 100,000 guests and garnering 2500 glowing online reviews. Celebrating 5 years of creative entertainment, Rainbow Vomit has consistently been a top-rated experience and was recently featured on the Destination Dallas travel show (VIDEO).

Deanna Theis, Lead Artist and Curator of Rainbow Vomit, expresses her anticipation for the influx of visitors this season. "With new updates made at the end of 2023, Rainbow Vomit looks better than ever! Visitors can play with fan favorites like the cloud room, Gerard the unicorn, and new art pieces, including the banana explosion room, interactive magnet wall where you can make your own comic scene, and a revamped costume and accessory area!" She continues, "Each spring, we witness a surge in attendance, from locals enjoying staycations to out-of-towners seeking unique and enjoyable experiences with loved ones. To accommodate this growing interest, we've extended our hours and brought back our family ticket package to make the experience available and affordable for everyone!"

Notably, over the past five years, Rainbow Vomit has seen a remarkable increase in family attendance. "Our appeal spans all age groups! Children revel in the immersive experience, teens flock for TikTok-worthy moments, and adults relish the opportunity to reconnect with their inner child amidst our enchanting setting," explains Theis. With over 20 Instagram-worthy photo opportunities scattered throughout the exhibit, guests are encouraged to craft their own heroic narratives and preserve them in vibrant snapshots.

This Spring also marks the launch of Rainbow Vomit's Ultimate Creator's Package, an experience designed for aspiring creatives, influencers, models, or anyone who wants to create extra special photos and videos. This new package will give visitors the chance to dive deep into their creative potential by including extra shooting time and special props and lighting equipment only available for those who book the Creator's Package. You'll also be able to bring in professional camera gear of your own with this package.

Rainbow Vomit also serves as an ideal venue for parties, corporate gatherings, and special events, including educational outings. "Our exhibit fosters experiential learning, allowing students to interact directly with art in various forms of expression," notes Theis. "We love having student groups visit and hosting birthday parties for both kids and adults. It is a great place to gather friends and family for a uniquely memorable event!"

Created by a team of over 15 artists and visionaries led by Theis, Robert Andrews, and Jason Mendez, Rainbow Vomit's current installation spans 2600 square feet and boasts a plethora of artistic styles. Featuring over 10,000 LEDs, 3000 balloons, 300 pounds of cotton, 4 miles of ribbon, and the iconic life-sized unicorn named Gerard, the exhibit promises an unforgettable experience. As installations evolve, this spring presents the final opportunity to ride and capture photos with Gerard in his current incarnation. For more information, visit www.rainbowvomit.com.

DETAILS :

Rainbow Vomit is now open for both public tours and private bookings during the following times during spring break:

Sunday 12:00 Noon - 6:00 PM

Monday 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Tuesday 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Wednesday 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Thursday 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Friday 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Saturday 12:00 Noon - 9:00 PM

*Hours are subject to availability. Please call 469.248.0953 or email bookings@rainbowvomit.com for more information.

WHERE : Rainbow Vomit is located across the street from the historic Fair Park right off the DART at 3609 Parry Avenue, Dallas, TX, 75226 (map).

PRICING :

GENERAL ADMISSION (ALL AGES) $20-$25 Includes entrance for 1 hour into Rainbow Vomit

STUDENTS (13-18 or w/ ID) / MILITARY / SENIOR $18-$22.50

CHILDREN'S ADMISSION (3-12) $16-$20 each

FAMILY 4 PACK (Includes 2 Adult + 2 Student/Child tickets): $65-$80

ULTIMATE CREATOR'S PACKAGE - $30-$38

Children under the age of 3 don't need a ticket

Tickets and times are available here.

More photos and videos are available here.

Please note that all sales are final unless trip insurance is purchased, but transferring to other days is permitted.

Contact:

Rob Andrews Dana Cobb Experience Director Press Relations Hello@rainbowvomit.com dana@thevokolgroup.com 615-491-1913 972-955-9747

SOURCE: Rainbow Vomit

View the original press release on accesswire.com