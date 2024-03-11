Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.03.2024 | 16:48
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Lesley Jackson

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380013QYWO82NZV529

4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Financial Instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

SEDOL: BYPBD39

Nature of transaction

Purchase - Dividend reinvestment

Date Of Transaction

11 March 2024

Price (s)

72.82 pence

Volume(s)

1,429

Aggregated information

N/A

Place Of Transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

5 - Total holding following this notification

39,831

Contact

Michael Campbell

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Date of Notification

11 March 2024


