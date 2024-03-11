Global Cell Penetrating Peptide Market to Reach $8.40 Billion by 2030 Owing To Increasing Demand for Targeted Drug Delivery Systems | Says Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Cell Penetrating Peptide Market, By Type (Protein Derived CPPs, Synthetic CPPs, Chimeric CPPs), By Application (Drug Delivery, Gene Delivery, Diagnostics, Molecular Imaging, Others), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organization (CROs)/CDMO, Hospitals and Clinics, Others), and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030. According to the report, the global cell penetrating peptide market was valued at US$ 2.94 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 8.40 Bn by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Dynamics:

The Cell Penetrating Peptide Market is driven by the increasing demand for targeted drug delivery systems, as these peptides have the ability to penetrate cell membranes and deliver drugs directly to target cells. Additionally, the growing focus on personalized medicine and advancements in peptide synthesis technologies are further fueling market growth.

Global Cell Penetrating Peptide Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.94 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $8.40 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% Historical Data 2018-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • Low drug encapsulation efficiency • High manufacturing costs Growth Drivers • Expanding Applications in Regenerative Medicine • New Healthcare Delivery Methods • Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Investments

Market Trends:

One key trend in the Cell Penetrating Peptide Market is the rising adoption of cell-penetrating peptides in cancer therapy, as these peptides have shown promising results in delivering anti-cancer drugs directly to tumor cells. Another trend is the increasing research and development activities in the field of peptide therapeutics, which is leading to the development of novel peptide-based drugs with improved efficacy and safety profiles.

Market Opportunities:

The market opportunity lies in the increasing demand for cell penetrating peptides (CPPs) in drug delivery applications. CPPs have emerged as an effective tool for delivering various therapeutic molecules across the cell membrane, thereby enhancing the efficacy of drugs. The use of CPPs in drug delivery has shown promising results in targeting specific cells and tissues, reducing off-target effects, and improving drug bioavailability. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly incorporating CPPs into their drug development pipelines to improve the delivery of biologics, peptides, and nucleic acids.

Another market opportunity stems from the growing applications of cell penetrating peptides in molecular imaging. CPPs conjugated with imaging probes have been utilized for visualizing and tracking various biological processes in real-time, such as tumor growth, inflammation, and gene expression. The ability of CPPs to penetrate cell membranes and deliver imaging agents directly into cells has revolutionized the field of molecular imaging, enabling researchers and clinicians to obtain detailed insights into disease progression and treatment efficacy. The demand for CPP-based imaging technologies is expected to rise as the need for non-invasive diagnostic tools continues to grow.

Recent Developments:

On August 16, 2023, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the first therapeutic indication for DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of cervical dystonia in adults. DAXXIFY, powered by Peptide Exchange Technology, was previously approved by the U.S. FDA for the temporary improvement of glabellar lines (frown lines) in adults in September 2022 and is the first true innovation in neuromodulator product formulation in more than 30 years.

On January 6, 2023, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted for review a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of cervical dystonia in adults, a chronic and debilitating neurologic condition affecting the muscles of the neck.

Key Market Takeaways:

Cell Penetrating Peptide market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing adoption of CPPs in drug delivery and molecular imaging applications.

On the basis of type, the protein-derived CPPs segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to their natural origin and high biocompatibility.

By application, the drug delivery segment is projected to lead the market, driven by the growing demand for targeted drug delivery systems. In terms of end users, biopharmaceutical companies are expected to be the key adopters of CPPs for drug development and research purposes.

North America is anticipated to dominate the market, fueled by the presence of major pharmaceutical companies and research institutions in the region.

Read complete market research report, "Global Cell Penetrating Peptide Market, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Key players operating in the Cell Penetrating Peptide market include AnaSpec, Peptomyc, BioAlps, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, and PolyPeptide Group, among others. These companies are focusing on developing novel CPP-based products and expanding their market presence through collaborations and partnerships.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Protein Derived CPPs

Synthetic CPPs

Chimeric CPPs

By Application:

Drug Delivery

Gene Delivery

Diagnostics

Molecular Imaging

Others

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization (CROs)/CDMO

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



