

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - No party has gained majority in the Portuguese parliamentary election, making chances of forming a majority government grim.



Winning 79 seats, the centre-right Democratic Alliance claimed narrow victory over the ruling Socialists (SP), which won 77 seats.



The far-right Chega party has secured 48 seats.



Socialist leader Pedro Nuno Santos conceded victory, announcing that the party will sit in the opposition.



Elections were held on Sunday to elect the 230-member Assembly of the Republic.



Snap polls were called after Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa resigned amid corruption allegations, unable to complete the government's full term.



