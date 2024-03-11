

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has said the United States will continue working non-stop to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza for at least six weeks as part of a deal that releases hostages.



In a message to to Muslims across the country and around the world at the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Biden said the United States will continue to lead international efforts to get more humanitarian assistance into Gaza by land, air, and sea.



Last week, Biden had directed the military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments of aid. The Biden administration is already carrying out airdrops of aid, in coordination with its international partners, including Jordan.



'We'll continue to work with Israel to expand deliveries by land, insisting that it facilitate more routes and open more crossings to get more aid to more people,' Biden said.



