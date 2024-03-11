NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Connect To Work AZ in partnership with Northern Trust - 'Identifying Hiring Needs and Developing Career Pathways'

Watch our video to learn more about the history of Northern Trust in Tempe and greater Arizona, and about our partnership with the teams at Greater Phoenix Chamber and Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation and how they align to our workforce needs and strategic goals.

"Our Tempe office location started in 2015 when 60 people transferred out of our global headquarters in Chicago to seed the site and since then we have grown to over 700 employees." Kent Thomas, Senior Vice-President, and Managing Site Director at Northern Trust Tempe.

For more on how Northern Trust can help you grow your career, go to: https://www.northerntrust.com/united-states/about-us/careers

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Northern Trust

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust

View the original press release on accesswire.com