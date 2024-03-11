

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two thirds of Americans are didsatisfied with the nation's position in the world, a recent Gallup poll finds.



Only 33 percent of people who participated in the survey during February 1-20 say they are satisfied with the nation's global position.



This is the lowest satisfaction rate since 2017, and marks a slight decline from 37 percent recorded in the previous three years.



The percentage of Americans satisfied with the nation's global position was consistently above 40 percent in the early years of the trend, but this view waned in the second half of George W. Bush's presidency after the U.S. waged prolonged wars against terrorism in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Just above four in 10 think the U.S. has a favorable global image, while 37 percent of the respondents say President Joe Biden is respected by world leaders, according to the survey, held as part of Gallup's World Affairs poll.



