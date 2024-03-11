Anzeige
Montag, 11.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
ACCESSWIRE
11.03.2024 | 17:26
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: Multifamily housing Q4 2023 market update

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry

On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson discuss the latest trends and insights from the multifamily housing industry's fourth quarter of 2023. Plus, Don and Garrick provide a construction pricing update, offer key takeaways around the multifamily real estate sector at large and more. Listen in to find out what can be learned from recent events as we kick off 2024!

For more insights, visit Baker Tilly's multifamily housing page.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

