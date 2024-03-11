Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
11.03.24
12:45 Uhr
6,750 Euro
+0,050
+0,75 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7506,90018:26
6,7506,85017:40
PR Newswire
11.03.2024 | 18:00
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

11 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 574.514p. The highest price paid per share was 577.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 563.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0237% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 506,744,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 800,619,926. Rightmove holds 11,689,693 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

2155

575.600

16:23:04

320

575.800

16:22:19

280

575.600

16:22:19

273

575.800

16:22:19

550

575.800

16:22:19

1295

575.800

16:20:19

1129

576.000

16:19:19

1112

576.200

16:18:43

15

576.200

16:18:43

792

576.000

16:16:20

413

576.000

16:16:20

689

576.200

16:16:20

112

576.200

16:16:20

507

576.200

16:16:20

970

576.000

16:15:10

382

576.000

16:15:10

1195

575.800

16:12:53

1241

575.600

16:11:14

778

575.600

16:08:00

316

575.600

16:08:00

1236

575.600

16:06:36

1254

576.000

16:05:04

1290

576.200

16:05:04

353

575.000

16:00:32

452

575.000

16:00:32

338

575.000

16:00:32

457

575.800

16:00:18

367

575.800

16:00:18

643

575.800

16:00:18

963

575.800

16:00:18

1310

575.800

15:57:54

1099

575.600

15:55:56

1184

575.600

15:52:00

109

575.400

15:49:41

583

575.400

15:49:41

584

575.400

15:49:41

1306

575.400

15:49:41

1206

575.200

15:45:58

1279

575.600

15:45:03

804

575.200

15:42:22

406

575.200

15:42:22

1340

575.600

15:38:50

962

574.800

15:34:06

365

574.800

15:34:06

624

574.800

15:31:42

721

574.800

15:31:42

452

574.600

15:30:30

839

574.600

15:30:30

110

574.800

15:30:09

1125

574.800

15:30:09

15

574.400

15:27:56

1655

574.400

15:27:56

1293

574.600

15:26:36

245

574.400

15:24:52

970

574.400

15:24:52

1356

574.600

15:19:25

590

574.600

15:15:49

516

574.600

15:15:49

423

574.800

15:15:02

862

574.800

15:15:02

1207

574.600

15:10:55

279

574.800

15:10:12

10

574.800

15:10:12

981

574.800

15:10:12

1360

574.600

15:08:16

656

574.800

15:07:15

713

574.800

15:07:15

1448

574.800

15:07:15

216

574.800

15:07:15

661

573.600

14:59:07

468

573.600

14:59:07

1192

573.800

14:59:04

1356

573.800

14:55:31

1331

573.800

14:53:00

1181

573.800

14:51:37

1344

573.800

14:47:42

1228

573.600

14:45:17

1165

573.600

14:43:40

308

573.600

14:39:33

972

573.600

14:39:33

571

573.400

14:38:28

369

573.400

14:38:28

275

573.400

14:38:28

1123

573.400

14:36:50

1211

573.000

14:34:35

1096

572.200

14:29:50

521

572.400

14:27:37

534

572.400

14:27:37

78

572.400

14:27:37

4

572.400

14:23:54

1232

572.400

14:23:54

1359

573.600

14:20:18

260

572.400

14:16:16

1083

572.400

14:16:16

1176

571.600

14:13:06

973

571.600

14:11:07

325

571.600

14:11:07

1445

572.000

14:10:43

137

570.600

14:08:18

17

570.800

14:07:21

1105

570.800

14:07:21

1287

570.800

14:04:06

1188

570.800

14:02:35

142

570.800

13:57:53

1000

570.800

13:57:53

1332

571.600

13:53:43

397

572.200

13:52:03

839

572.200

13:52:03

1355

573.800

13:48:28

1291

574.000

13:48:01

1323

574.200

13:46:57

1175

574.200

13:39:02

288

574.200

13:36:45

855

574.200

13:36:45

1190

574.400

13:34:56

1151

574.600

13:31:17

986

575.200

13:30:59

311

575.200

13:30:40

1324

575.400

13:30:40

537

574.800

13:26:45

680

574.800

13:26:45

925

574.800

13:21:36

1

574.800

13:21:36

435

574.800

13:21:36

1294

574.000

13:03:31

34

574.000

13:03:31

1273

573.600

12:59:28

1157

572.400

12:42:17

783

572.200

12:31:30

329

572.200

12:31:30

1174

572.200

12:31:30

1331

572.600

12:10:01

1330

572.800

12:09:30

1116

574.000

12:00:00

1358

574.800

11:43:14

1060

574.800

11:38:02

53

574.800

11:38:02

526

574.400

11:30:55

818

574.400

11:30:55

1100

574.800

11:17:49

1129

575.200

11:12:18

24

574.800

10:59:46

1336

574.800

10:59:46

507

575.400

10:56:37

701

575.400

10:56:37

1126

575.800

10:51:54

591

575.400

10:46:09

762

575.400

10:46:09

147

575.000

10:40:37

1000

575.000

10:40:37

54

575.000

10:40:37

1223

574.000

10:29:03

221

575.200

10:25:13

939

575.200

10:25:13

663

576.000

10:24:35

542

576.000

10:24:35

269

577.000

10:18:02

327

577.000

10:18:02

558

577.000

10:18:02

1271

577.200

10:14:05

1057

577.800

10:09:15

144

577.800

10:09:15

544

576.800

10:03:59

757

576.800

10:03:59

918

577.400

10:03:16

240

577.400

10:03:16

133

577.000

09:58:11

986

577.000

09:58:11

700

577.600

09:53:13

1236

576.600

09:50:00

1338

576.400

09:45:16

598

576.200

09:38:20

644

576.200

09:38:20

882

576.200

09:34:30

433

576.200

09:34:30

622

576.200

09:32:15

558

576.200

09:32:15

1229

576.400

09:31:58

496

576.400

09:28:47

860

576.400

09:28:47

1719

577.000

09:23:45

304

577.200

09:23:14

912

577.200

09:23:14

1333

576.400

09:15:25

1267

576.400

09:12:01

1138

577.000

09:10:25

208

577.200

09:10:02

603

577.200

09:10:02

1352

576.000

09:02:53

1130

576.200

08:58:33

729

576.000

08:57:28

368

576.000

08:57:28

1142

576.600

08:57:20

1159

576.200

08:53:04

1327

576.000

08:51:11

1190

576.000

08:50:06

1225

576.200

08:50:05

1251

576.400

08:49:40

1453

576.400

08:49:40

1254

576.000

08:48:09

1134

576.200

08:47:55

1124

576.000

08:45:47

1426

576.200

08:45:45

1245

576.800

08:45:45

417

576.800

08:45:45

1171

576.000

08:44:53

1248

576.200

08:44:34

1103

576.000

08:41:44

1331

575.600

08:38:53

300

574.800

08:37:16

1004

574.800

08:37:16

46

574.800

08:37:16

1187

573.400

08:35:01

678

572.600

08:33:04

650

572.600

08:31:37

1100

573.400

08:31:36

1361

574.000

08:29:34

1327

572.000

08:27:03

900

572.800

08:26:44

194

572.800

08:26:44

1117

571.600

08:24:35

576

570.200

08:19:45

624

570.200

08:19:45

1142

568.000

08:13:36

1327

566.800

08:10:50

124

563.200

08:03:55

970

563.200

08:03:55

1107

565.600

08:01:37

1310

566.400

08:01:37


