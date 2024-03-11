Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11
11 March 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 574.514p. The highest price paid per share was 577.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 563.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0237% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 506,744,461 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 800,619,926. Rightmove holds 11,689,693 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
2155
575.600
16:23:04
320
575.800
16:22:19
280
575.600
16:22:19
273
575.800
16:22:19
550
575.800
16:22:19
1295
575.800
16:20:19
1129
576.000
16:19:19
1112
576.200
16:18:43
15
576.200
16:18:43
792
576.000
16:16:20
413
576.000
16:16:20
689
576.200
16:16:20
112
576.200
16:16:20
507
576.200
16:16:20
970
576.000
16:15:10
382
576.000
16:15:10
1195
575.800
16:12:53
1241
575.600
16:11:14
778
575.600
16:08:00
316
575.600
16:08:00
1236
575.600
16:06:36
1254
576.000
16:05:04
1290
576.200
16:05:04
353
575.000
16:00:32
452
575.000
16:00:32
338
575.000
16:00:32
457
575.800
16:00:18
367
575.800
16:00:18
643
575.800
16:00:18
963
575.800
16:00:18
1310
575.800
15:57:54
1099
575.600
15:55:56
1184
575.600
15:52:00
109
575.400
15:49:41
583
575.400
15:49:41
584
575.400
15:49:41
1306
575.400
15:49:41
1206
575.200
15:45:58
1279
575.600
15:45:03
804
575.200
15:42:22
406
575.200
15:42:22
1340
575.600
15:38:50
962
574.800
15:34:06
365
574.800
15:34:06
624
574.800
15:31:42
721
574.800
15:31:42
452
574.600
15:30:30
839
574.600
15:30:30
110
574.800
15:30:09
1125
574.800
15:30:09
15
574.400
15:27:56
1655
574.400
15:27:56
1293
574.600
15:26:36
245
574.400
15:24:52
970
574.400
15:24:52
1356
574.600
15:19:25
590
574.600
15:15:49
516
574.600
15:15:49
423
574.800
15:15:02
862
574.800
15:15:02
1207
574.600
15:10:55
279
574.800
15:10:12
10
574.800
15:10:12
981
574.800
15:10:12
1360
574.600
15:08:16
656
574.800
15:07:15
713
574.800
15:07:15
1448
574.800
15:07:15
216
574.800
15:07:15
661
573.600
14:59:07
468
573.600
14:59:07
1192
573.800
14:59:04
1356
573.800
14:55:31
1331
573.800
14:53:00
1181
573.800
14:51:37
1344
573.800
14:47:42
1228
573.600
14:45:17
1165
573.600
14:43:40
308
573.600
14:39:33
972
573.600
14:39:33
571
573.400
14:38:28
369
573.400
14:38:28
275
573.400
14:38:28
1123
573.400
14:36:50
1211
573.000
14:34:35
1096
572.200
14:29:50
521
572.400
14:27:37
534
572.400
14:27:37
78
572.400
14:27:37
4
572.400
14:23:54
1232
572.400
14:23:54
1359
573.600
14:20:18
260
572.400
14:16:16
1083
572.400
14:16:16
1176
571.600
14:13:06
973
571.600
14:11:07
325
571.600
14:11:07
1445
572.000
14:10:43
137
570.600
14:08:18
17
570.800
14:07:21
1105
570.800
14:07:21
1287
570.800
14:04:06
1188
570.800
14:02:35
142
570.800
13:57:53
1000
570.800
13:57:53
1332
571.600
13:53:43
397
572.200
13:52:03
839
572.200
13:52:03
1355
573.800
13:48:28
1291
574.000
13:48:01
1323
574.200
13:46:57
1175
574.200
13:39:02
288
574.200
13:36:45
855
574.200
13:36:45
1190
574.400
13:34:56
1151
574.600
13:31:17
986
575.200
13:30:59
311
575.200
13:30:40
1324
575.400
13:30:40
537
574.800
13:26:45
680
574.800
13:26:45
925
574.800
13:21:36
1
574.800
13:21:36
435
574.800
13:21:36
1294
574.000
13:03:31
34
574.000
13:03:31
1273
573.600
12:59:28
1157
572.400
12:42:17
783
572.200
12:31:30
329
572.200
12:31:30
1174
572.200
12:31:30
1331
572.600
12:10:01
1330
572.800
12:09:30
1116
574.000
12:00:00
1358
574.800
11:43:14
1060
574.800
11:38:02
53
574.800
11:38:02
526
574.400
11:30:55
818
574.400
11:30:55
1100
574.800
11:17:49
1129
575.200
11:12:18
24
574.800
10:59:46
1336
574.800
10:59:46
507
575.400
10:56:37
701
575.400
10:56:37
1126
575.800
10:51:54
591
575.400
10:46:09
762
575.400
10:46:09
147
575.000
10:40:37
1000
575.000
10:40:37
54
575.000
10:40:37
1223
574.000
10:29:03
221
575.200
10:25:13
939
575.200
10:25:13
663
576.000
10:24:35
542
576.000
10:24:35
269
577.000
10:18:02
327
577.000
10:18:02
558
577.000
10:18:02
1271
577.200
10:14:05
1057
577.800
10:09:15
144
577.800
10:09:15
544
576.800
10:03:59
757
576.800
10:03:59
918
577.400
10:03:16
240
577.400
10:03:16
133
577.000
09:58:11
986
577.000
09:58:11
700
577.600
09:53:13
1236
576.600
09:50:00
1338
576.400
09:45:16
598
576.200
09:38:20
644
576.200
09:38:20
882
576.200
09:34:30
433
576.200
09:34:30
622
576.200
09:32:15
558
576.200
09:32:15
1229
576.400
09:31:58
496
576.400
09:28:47
860
576.400
09:28:47
1719
577.000
09:23:45
304
577.200
09:23:14
912
577.200
09:23:14
1333
576.400
09:15:25
1267
576.400
09:12:01
1138
577.000
09:10:25
208
577.200
09:10:02
603
577.200
09:10:02
1352
576.000
09:02:53
1130
576.200
08:58:33
729
576.000
08:57:28
368
576.000
08:57:28
1142
576.600
08:57:20
1159
576.200
08:53:04
1327
576.000
08:51:11
1190
576.000
08:50:06
1225
576.200
08:50:05
1251
576.400
08:49:40
1453
576.400
08:49:40
1254
576.000
08:48:09
1134
576.200
08:47:55
1124
576.000
08:45:47
1426
576.200
08:45:45
1245
576.800
08:45:45
417
576.800
08:45:45
1171
576.000
08:44:53
1248
576.200
08:44:34
1103
576.000
08:41:44
1331
575.600
08:38:53
300
574.800
08:37:16
1004
574.800
08:37:16
46
574.800
08:37:16
1187
573.400
08:35:01
678
572.600
08:33:04
650
572.600
08:31:37
1100
573.400
08:31:36
1361
574.000
08:29:34
1327
572.000
08:27:03
900
572.800
08:26:44
194
572.800
08:26:44
1117
571.600
08:24:35
576
570.200
08:19:45
624
570.200
08:19:45
1142
568.000
08:13:36
1327
566.800
08:10:50
124
563.200
08:03:55
970
563.200
08:03:55
1107
565.600
08:01:37
1310
566.400
08:01:37