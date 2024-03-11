New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - Luxury Sailing has redefined the perception of cabin charters in Italy by providing an array of exceptional amenities. These offerings include an experienced captain, private chef services, exclusive bus transfers, and lavish king-sized accommodations. The company places a strong emphasis on eco-sustainability, with features like recycled water usage for showers and bathrooms and the incorporation of solar panels to generate and store electricity on board.





Lorenzo Tawakol

A notable aspect of Luxury Sailing's approach is its collaborative economy model, which allows a maximum of four couples to share the boat, making the experience more affordable.



The one-week itinerary meticulously crafted by Luxury Sailing offers visits to pristine beaches, the renowned Costa Smeralda, and picturesque Corsica. Guests can expect a culinary journey, with a private chef preparing a daily breakfast and sumptuous dinners featuring local fish and regional dishes. The company also provides snorkeling and swimming equipment, ensuring guests can fully explore charming harbors and scenic countryside. Daytime sailing leads to idyllic spots for lunch and dinner.

Lorenzo Tawakol, the CEO of Luxury Sailing, expressed his passion for the venture and his commitment to creating value for the community while facing new challenges daily.

In addition to the sailing adventure, Luxury Sailing also offers luxurious car rental services and accommodations recommendations to further enhance the overall travel experience.

About Lorenzo Tawakol:

Lorenzo Tawakol is a multifaceted entrepreneur known for his achievements in various industries. His educational background reflects the breadth of his entrepreneurial endeavors.

Lorenzo earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Management from LUISS Guido Carli University in Rome. He further honed his business expertise by completing a Master in Business Administration (MBA) at LUISS Business School and participated in a transcultural MBA program at NUCB Business School in Japan. Lorenzo's quest for knowledge has taken him to countries such as Germany, Italy, the Seychelles, Japan, Taiwan, the UK, and France.

Notably, Lorenzo's entrepreneurial journey commenced at the age of 18 with the founding of his first venture, Enzo Event Management. Since then, he has embarked on a remarkable journey of innovation, consistently establishing new benchmarks for success while conceiving and nurturing various projects, brands, and companies.

