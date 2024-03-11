Eva Live Inc.: GOAI Approved For QB Market: A Landmark Achievement In The AI Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / In a significant milestone for the artificial intelligence industry, GOAI, a leading AI technology company, has been approved for listing on the QB Market. This approval marks a crucial step forward for GOAI as it continues to innovate and expand its presence in the burgeoning AI market.

The QB Market, known for its role in supporting emerging growth companies, provides GOAI with a platform to enhance its visibility and access to capital. With this approval, GOAI gains the opportunity to connect with a broader investor base, further fueling its growth trajectory.

"We are thrilled to announce our approval for listing on the QB Market," said David Boulette, CEO of GOAI. "This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our team as we strive to advance AI technology and deliver impactful solutions to our clients."

GOAI has garnered attention for its cutting-edge AI solutions across various sectors, including advertising, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the company has positioned itself as a frontrunner in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

"We see this approval as a testament to the strength of our technology and the potential for growth within the AI sector," added David Boulette. "As we embark on this new chapter, we remain focused on driving value for our stakeholders and pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve."

The approval for listing on the QB Market underscores GOAI's continued momentum and sets the stage for future expansion and success. Investors and stakeholders alike can look forward to exciting developments as GOAI continues to lead the way in AI innovation.

For more information about GOAI and its AI solutions, please visit https://Eva.live

