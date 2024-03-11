AstraZeneca, Innio and A2A Recognized for Excellence in Sustainability

EcoVadis, the leading provider of business sustainability ratings, today announced the winners of its eighth annual Sustainability Achievement Awards (formerly Sustainable Procurement Awards). Winners were announced at the EcoVadis Sustain 2024 conference.

The EcoVadis Sustainability Achievement Awards recognize companies who are leading the charge in engaging and integrating sustainability into their relationships with trading partners around the globe and creating an impact through their sustainability business practices.

"This year's winners exemplify excellence and that sustainable business practices are an essential part of their business success," said Pierre-Francois Thaler, co-founder and co-CEO of EcoVadis. "These companies have gone above and beyond this past year in leading sustainable procurement collaboration and execution, driving results and sparking true change. We congratulate them for all their hard work and we're eager to see what the future holds for them."

The Awards cover three main categories for enterprise companies.

Best Mature Program

Winner: AstraZeneca

This award recognizes ongoing achievement and innovations that drive continued program expansion and maturity, even beyond the scope of the Sustainable Procurement program.

The award was selected by an independent panel of judges composed of industry experts: Divya Demato, CEO and Co-Founder of GoodOps; Sarah O'Brien, Strategic Advisor at Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council; and Uwe G Schulte, CEO of Prosolvo GmbH.

In the case of this year's winner the jury noted that AstraZeneca's program stood out from the rest of the applications in terms of driving collaboration and engagement, with notable cohesion in onboarding suppliers in the procurement function. While the pharmaceutical industry in general has initiatives to create a common baseline for sourcing decisions, the jury noted that AstraZeneca goes above and beyond by making it a critical part of their implementation.

"It is important to judge not only by the procurement process efforts but to look at the company's overall sustainability performance, of which the supply side has to be an integral part. In light of the unfortunately very underdeveloped social sustainability performance of the vast majority of corporations, it was an important confirmation of the maturity of the AstraZeneca program when considering their track record on 'Access to Medicine'," said judge Uwe Schulte, CEO of Prosolvo GmbH.

Natasa Vidmar, CPO, AstraZeneca

"At AstraZeneca, we believe in creating a positive impact not just within our operations but across the entire value chain, driving forward practices that contribute significantly to a healthier planet and society. I'm delighted to accept this award on behalf of AstraZeneca. It's a great testament to the hard work of our team, our partners and suppliers in our collective effort to create a healthier future for everyone."

Best New Program

Winner: Innio

This award acknowledges best-in-class examples in rolling out global sustainable procurement programs, enabling internal and external stakeholders, and building the foundation for future development. This award was also selected by the independent jury panel, who evaluated nineteen applications to name this year's winner.

The jury noted the program's overall drive and clarity in recognizing procurement as a key driver for Innio's ambitious and public sustainability goals. The close collaboration with suppliers and the integration of their supplier program work together to deliver results and represent a step in the right direction for driving action in the supply chain. Hence it is truly encouraging to see Innio starting to achieve GHG reductions, not just in their primary business but also in their supply chain through a focus on Scope-3.

Thomas Janvier, VP of Procurement, Innio

"Receiving an award in sustainable procurement is not merely an accolade or a feather in our cap. It is a profound recognition of the tireless efforts that INNIO Group has invested in aligning our procurement processes with the principles of sustainability. It is an affirmation that we are on the right path a path that is not just about cost-effectiveness but also about environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

INNIO Group is empowering the transition to net zero, not just with energy solutions and services that are flexible, scalable, and resilient, but also with our outstanding business practices. We are humbled by this recognition from EcoVadis and we appreciate their meaningful support on our journey."

Outstanding Program Management

Winners: Federico Introvigne, A2A

This award recognizes one individual with outstanding contribution to driving a sustainable procurement initiative forward within their company. Nominated and selected by the EcoVadis team, the award is based on sustainable procurement program results and excellence demonstrated in the program's strategy and execution.

Federico Introvigne, Head of Procurement Excellence and Governance, A2A

"A2A deals with energy, water and the environment, with a circular use of natural resources. We are committed to helping our communities and our customers, delivering services that are part of daily life and that can contribute concretely to the sustainable future of new generations. We have the same commitment and dedication in driving the sustainability of our supply chain through our inclusive responsible procurement policies. Our suppliers are now able to develop and report stronger sustainability action plans supported by EcoVadis and we are truly pleased of this recognition."

