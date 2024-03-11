Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - Bracewell LLP announced today that J. Dean Hinderliter has joined the firm's tax department as a partner in the Dallas office.

"Dean is a highly respected practitioner with extensive experience in transactional tax matters," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "He will be a terrific addition to our tax practice, and I'm excited to welcome him to the firm."

Hinderliter has over 30 years of experience in complex tax analysis and planning, advising clients on private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and other transactions across a range of industries, including energy. He has extensive experience advising on the tax aspects of private equity funds and their investments, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, public offerings, tax-free reorganizations, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures and S corporations. He also provides tax advice for partnerships, private equity funds, hedge funds and limited liability companies related to ongoing operations, acquisitions, restructurings, financings, unwinds and incorporations. His transaction planning practice includes special knowledge in the taxation of natural resources, and partnership and corporate transactions involving the petroleum industry.

"Dean's wealth of transactional tax experience, including his knowledge of tax issues specific to the energy industry, further expands our capacity to address the complex tax needs of our clients," said Elizabeth McGinley, chair of Bracewell's tax department.

Bracewell's tax team has served as counsel on billions of dollars of transactions, including public and private company mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, private equity investments, joint ventures and capital markets offerings. The firm's tax department is nationally recognized for its experience involving tax matters related to the energy industry, and has spearheaded the development of one of the largest multi-disciplinary legal teams focused on the energy transition. In addition to Hinderliter, other recent additions to Bracewell's tax team include Jenny Speck, who joined the Houston office in January 2024, and Bucky Brannen, who joined the Dallas office in April 2023.

"Tax matters are a central component of corporate transactions. Bracewell has outstanding corporate and tax teams, and I look forward to working with my new partners on the challenging issues faced by our clients in energy and other industries," said Hinderliter.

Hinderliter received his LL.M., Taxation, from New York University School of Law, where he was first in his class and received the Rudick Memorial Award for Distinction. He earned his J.D., with highest honors, from the University of Oklahoma College of Law, where he was the note editor for the Oklahoma Law Review. Hinderliter received his B.A., magna cum laude, from Drury College.

Hinderliter joins Bracewell from Winston & Strawn LLP, where he was a tax partner in the Dallas office.

