ACCESSWIRE
11.03.2024 | 19:38
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DroneUp: SXSW Panel Considers Who Will Benefit the Most From Drone Delivery?

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / DroneUp, America's leading autonomous drone delivery company, will be live on stage at SXSW 2024 in Austin, TX discussing the benefits of drone delivery for retail and medical purposes across the United States. Taking place on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 pm CT, this panel discussion brings together some of the most innovative, informed and practical users of drone technology today.

What: At SXSW, a panel comprising an innovator in drone delivery, a behavioral science company, and a non-profit, integrated healthcare organization will bring SXSW 2024 attendees their perspectives on the beneficiaries of drone delivery.

Who:

Moderator: Jennifer Jolly, Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist for USA Today

Panelists:

  • Tom Walker, Founder and CEO of DroneUp
  • Ashley Touchton, Partner and Innovation Strategy Consultant, Orange Sparkle Ball
  • Paul Davenport, VP-Emergency Services & Care Management, Carilion Clinic

Why Attend: Like most new technologies, drone delivery began with a proof of concept phase to show capabilities, and demonstrate safety and economic feasibility. With these issues addressed the next phase will pivot to scaling out to reach more consumers. As it does, it's important to revisit the industry's purpose and who it exists to serve.

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm CT

Where: Hilton Austin Downtown Salon F

Media Contact: Escalate PR for DroneUp; droneup@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: DroneUp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

