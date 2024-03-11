DBSI Announces Mike Forsyth, Director of Transformation Strategy, to Speak at BankSpaces Retreat

Leading Design-Build Firm to Share Exclusive Banking Insights

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Leading retail transformation firm DBSI announces Mike Forsyth, Director of Transformation Strategy, to be a featured speaker at the BankSpaces retreat hosted by the influence group. Forsyth will be joined on stage by Carla Trombly, SVP, Director of Branch & ATM Channel Optimization at Synovus, alongside an impressive lineup of financial industry leaders.

Mike Forsyth, Director of Transformation Strategy

This invite-only retreat, taking place from May 5-7, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort and Spa in Palm Springs, California, will bring together thought leaders from North America's top banks and credit unions to discuss the future of the branch in an increasingly digital-first world.

"Participating in BankSpaces offers an incredible platform to discuss how the evolution of technology, people, and processes impact the future of banking. It's important for industry leaders to come together and discuss the innovative solutions that are redefining the retail banking industry," Forsyth shared.

DBSI's comprehensive approach ensures that banks and credit unions are equipped to meet the evolving needs of their customers and stay competitive in a rapidly changing financial sector. Forsyth has an extensive 26-year background in transforming financial institutions across the U.S.

In a recent Q&A with BankSpaces, Forsyth reflected on his journey from a bank teller to a leading strategist in banking transformation, emphasizing the continuing importance of physical branches.

"My personal belief is the branch is never going away. We will change how we envision and utilize them, but they will remain a key component to the overall banking experience," Forsyth mentioned in the article.

Forsyth's insights into blending technology and enhanced customer experiences in branches provide a first look at his upcoming presentation at BankSpaces. Forsyth will dive into how these elements combine to bring banking customer environments in line with current demands, drawing from his firsthand experiences and the innovative strategies delivered by DBSI.

"We created BankSpaces to be a collaborative retreat where industry leaders can come together to envision the bank of the future, while also gaining practical strategies to breathe new life into existing branches to meet modern customer expectations," said Michael Owens, Executive Producer of BankSpaces.

For more information or to inquire about partnering with DBSI for your transformation project, visit dbsi.com or contact info@dbsi-inc.com.

