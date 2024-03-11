Costa Mesa, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - WOSU Presents, a local public television program presented by WOSU, will feature #1 New York Times bestselling author and neuropsychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen in 'Raising Mentally Strong Kids' a must-watch television event where he will share seven core conversations to help parents and grandparents raise happy, responsible, and mentally strong kids. The program will air on local PBS stations nationwide. Check local listings for details or view the local PBS station's broadcast TV schedule through the PBS app or PBS.org.





WOSU Presents 'Raising Mentally Strong Kids' with Dr. Daniel Amen



Raising mentally strong kids and young adults is the most important work parents and grandparents ever do. Yet, parenting seems harder now than ever before with social media, digital addictions, and the epidemic rise of anxiety, depression, and ADHD.

This program will include valuable insights and information for caregivers based on the highly anticipated new parenting book from Dr. Daniel Amen and child psychologist Dr. Charles Fay, Raising Mentally Strong Kids: How to Combine the Power of Neuroscience with Love and Logic to Grow Confident, Kind, Responsible, and Resilient Children and Young Adults which will be released on March 26, 2024, and is available for pre-sale now on Amazon and other popular retailers with an exclusive opportunity for pre-orders.

"In this program available exclusively on public television, I will provide evidence-based guidance and advice to help you and your children develop strong brains," said Dr. Amen, co-author and double-board certified psychiatrist and founder of Amen Clinics and BrainMD. "While so many children and young adults are struggling, there is help and solutions to raising mentally healthy kids who are equipped to thrive."

About Daniel G. Amen, MD

Dr. Amen is a former US Army infantry medic, physician, double-board certified psychiatrist, 12-time New York Times bestselling author, and founder and CEO of Amen Clinics with 11 locations nationwide. Amen Clinics has built the world's largest database of brain scans related to behavior, totaling more than 250,000 scans on patients from 155 countries.

Dr. Amen's research team has published more than 85 scientific articles and Discover Magazine named his research as one of the Top Stories in Science for 2015. Dr. Amen has also written, produced, and hosted 17 national public television specials about the brain that have aired over 135,000 times across North America. He has appeared on numerous television shows, including Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, The Doctors, Today Show, Good Morning America, and The View. He has a massive following on social media, with over 3.3 million followers on Instagram, 2.6 million followers on TikTok, and hundreds of thousands more on Facebook. He is widely regarded as a gifted teacher.

