West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - Peregrine Precision Systems Inc. (PPS) is pleased to announce Mandesh Dosanjh as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Dosanjh is a prominent leader in the cannabis industry, highly respected as the former CEO and President of Pure Sunfarms, which he built into one of Canada's leading, most profitable cannabis companies over his five-year tenure. His global network will assist PPS' subsidiary companies, Decimal Engineered Systems (Decimal) and Naturally Synthetic (NatSyn), with strategic partnerships and international expansion plans. He brings a rich history of leadership and executive roles, having spent his career with leading organizations like Loblaw Companies, Aritzia, Target Canada, and the Liquor Control Board of Ontario.

"I'm honoured to join the PPS board having witnessed the company's advancements in technology and innovation, and I am eager to work with the industry leaders and experts who are creating transformative technologies in the cannabis industry," Dosanjh said. "It is an exciting time for PPS and I look forward to being part of a team that is committed to advancing the business on an international scale."

Outgoing Chairman Sean McLean, a co-founder of PPS, will retain a seat on the board and remain in his role as CEO. "This is going to be an exciting year for PPS," McLean said. "This is the perfect time to strengthen our Board of Directors. Attracting an independent Chairman of Mandesh's calibre is an important milestone for our company as we accelerate our business plans at Decimal and NatSyn."

About PPS

PPS is a B2B ingredient processing technology and distribution company. Its proprietary processing technologies solve the challenge of achieving consistent, market-leading purity and scale at a low cost.

About Decimal

Decimal is a manufacturer and distributor of process equipment used to extract, refine, and formulate hemp- and cannabis-derived compounds. Engineered and fabricated end-to-end in the U.S., Decimal systems utilize the highest degree of automation to ensure repeatable results and eliminate operator error. Whether craft or industrial scale, Decimal has developed a complete range of equipment for each extraction, refinement and formulation method. Decimal systems are built to Good Manufacturing Practice standards, with a high safety factor and best-in-class components to meet the demands of current and future regulations.

About NatSyn

NatSyn is a partnership established by Dr. Jakob Magolan, PhD, McMaster University, PPS and Synmedix. NatSyn is focused on commercializing its patented processes to develop scalable chemical synthesis processes to manufacture rare cannabinoids and related phenolic natural products for the global R&D, pharmaceutical, and CPG communities.

Contact: Dan Rowland

drowland@pereginepsi.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201329

SOURCE: Peregrine Precision Systems Inc.