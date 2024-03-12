TFS HealthScience Unveils Asia Pacific Expansion, Elevating Patient Access and Innovation

LUND, Sweden, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TFS HealthScience (TFS), a leading global Contract Research Organization (CRO), announces its expansion into the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, with the establishment of an operational base in Melbourne, Australia. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in TFS's commitment to providing comprehensive clinical research services and supporting partners with a broader reach to patients, fostering innovative solutions and global collaboration.

The APAC region presents a promising landscape for clinical research, with a diverse patient population encompassing various ethnicities, demographics, and medical conditions. According to the Clinical Leader, the APAC CRO market is expected to grow to US$12 billion by 2025. TFS recognizes the potential to contribute significantly to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient outcomes in this vibrant and growing market.

Dr. Bassem Saleh, Chief Executive Officer at TFS, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "As we extend our footprint into the APAC region, Australia emerges as a strategic focal point for establishing operations in all our business units, including Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Neurology, Oncology, and Strategic Resourcing. Australia's expanding market aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation. This expansion enables us to better integrate into the APAC region and strengthens our commitment to delivering unparalleled clinical research solutions to our global network."

While the company has previously offered geographical coverage through consultants and partner CROs in the region, this expansion represents a commitment to developing a dedicated operational base, expanding their site network and patients' access to clical trials. Starting with Australia, TFS has plans for further growth into other countries in the APAC region, complementing existing partnerships to cater to customer needs globally.

TFS's expansion into the APAC region enhances the company's partnership capabilities, offering unique advantages to sponsors and partners. This strategic move not only broadens access to diverse patient populations and cutting-edge technologies but also leverages streamlined regulatory environments for faster, more efficient trial execution. By integrating this with its commitment to cultural diversity and global collaboration, TFS underlines its role as a leading CRO partner, equipped to navigate the complexities of global clinical research with precision and cultural sensitivity.

About TFS HealthScience:

TFS HealthScience is a full-service, global Contract Research Organization (CRO) that supports biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies throughout their entire clinical development journey. In partnership with customers, we build solution-driven teams working towards a healthier future. Bringing together nearly 800+ professionals, TFS delivers tailored clinical research services in more than 40 countries with flexible clinical development and strategic resourcing solutions across key therapeutic areas including Dermatology, Immunology & Inflammatory Diseases, Internal Medicine, Neuroscience, Oncology & Hematology, and Ophthalmology.

Detailed information about TFS and its business offerings can be obtained through www.tfscro.com

Media Contact:

Emma Primon

Executive Director of Marketing

emma.primon@tfscro.com

