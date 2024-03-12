

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The labor market data from the UK and final consumer prices from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for January. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3.8 percent in three months to January.



In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices for February. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 2.5 percent from 2.9 percent in January.



At 4.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes retail sales for January. Economists expect retail sales to grow 0.3 percent annually after rising 1.6 percent in December.



At 7.00 am ET, final inflation data is due from Portugal.



