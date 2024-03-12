PROMISE Technology's Leading RAID Storage Solutions for Rich Media Now Available in Middle East & South Korea

New distribution partnerships expand access to the brand's top PromiseRAID technology for post-production, broadcast, sports, and education applications

DUBAI, UAE, SEOUL, South Korea and HSINCHU, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMISE Technology, a leader in RAID storage and streaming data solutions, is announcing its full suite of Rich Media solutions are now available across the Middle East and South Korea through its distribution partners.

To explore PROMISE's leading Rich Media storage solutions, please contact your local distributor below:

Middle East

Distributor United Broadcast & Media Solutions(LLC) Contact Name Ashok Dias Phone Number +971 4 288 9014 Email Address ashok@unitedbroadcast.com

South Korea

Distributor Andico (Analog Digital Corp.) Media Village Tech Contact Name Mr. Lee, Hojune Mr. Cho, Yong Joon Phone Number +82 1090201398 +82 1037668752 Email Address hjlee@andico.co.kr yjcho@mv-tech.co.kr

"Rich Media is a flourishing field in the Middle East and South Korea," notes Alice Chang, Chief Marketing Officer of PROMISE Technology. "As multimedia content grows in resolution and quality, data flows are increasing exponentially. PROMISE's full lineup of Rich Media solutions - including the Pegasus and VTrak series - are harnessing this growth to deliver professional-grade performance and reliability."

Empowering post-production and broadcast with high-performance storage

As the media industry transitions to higher resolution formats ranging from 4K to 8K, the need for advanced storage solutions has never been more critical. PROMISE Technology's storage systems are at the forefront of this shift, offering high-bandwidth capabilities essential for video streaming and content distribution. These systems not only facilitate efficient backup and tiered archiving but also ensure that large file sizes and significant bandwidth requirements do not hinder productivity and tight deadlines.

Revolutionizing sports media with cutting-edge technology

In the fast-paced world of sports, capturing every moment in high definition is vital. PROMISE Technology's solutions, including the portable Pegasus32 and PegasusPro Series, along with the high-capacity VTrak E and D5000 series, provide the necessary bandwidth and storage for HD, 4K, and 8K sports footage. These solutions empower sports venues to efficiently capture, catalogue, edit, and distribute footage, thereby enhancing the viewing experience for fans worldwide.

Enhancing educational experiences through advanced storage solutions

The integration of video in education has transformed teaching and learning processes. PROMISE Technology's Pegasus32 and VTrak E and D5000 series offer portable, easy-to-manage, and accessible storage solutions for classrooms. These systems support the shift towards online learning, enabling infrastructure that accommodates increased student access and stores rich media content securely.

Blending portability with high speed and capacity

PROMISE Technology's latest storage solutions, including the compact, portable Pegasus M4 and R12 models, are designed with mobility and convenience in mind. These solutions offer configurations up to 240TB, providing high-speed data transfer with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. Additionally, the VTrak E and D5000 series offers fast, high-capacity storage options that scale up to 4.6 PBs, addressing the needs of demanding post-production workflows.

Streamlined collaboration with PROMISE Technology

The VTrak E and D5000 series introduces Unified NAS and SAN storage solutions that enable multiple users to simultaneously edit, significantly reducing project timelines. Together with SANLink3 adapters, these solutions facilitate seamless collaboration among team members, making high-volume 4K to 8K footage offloading faster and more efficient than ever before.

About PROMISE Technology

PROMISE Technology is a recognized global leader in streaming data storage with more than 30 years of experience. Powered by its proprietary PromiseRAID and Boost Technologies, the brand's innovative solutions are tailored to the Surveillance, Rich Media, Cloud and IT markets' unique needs. PROMISE's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, JAPAC, and China regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe.

