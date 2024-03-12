

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Insurance group Generali Deutschland Holding AG (GDEUF.PK) Tuesday reported operating result of 6.879 billion euros for the full year, 7.9 percent higher than 6.374 billion euros in the previous year, helped by growth in all segments.



Net result was 3.747 billion euros, 67.7 percent up from 2.235 billion euros a year ago, including a 255 million euros capital gain from the disposal of Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted net result increased to 3.575 billion euros or 2.32 euros per share from 3.133 billion euros or 2 euros per share last year.



Gross written premiums rose to 82.466 billion euros from 79.019 billion euros in the previous year.



The company plans to propose a dividend of 1.28 euros per share, to be be paid from May 22. The ex-dividend date is May 20.



