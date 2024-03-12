InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - March 12

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 11 March 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 11 March 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,889 Lowest price paid per share: £ 81.2200 Highest price paid per share: £ 82.0600 Average price paid per share: £ 81.6621

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,344,146 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,006,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchase

Shares purchased: 9,889 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 11 March 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 9,889 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 82.0600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 81.2200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 81.6621

Detailed information: Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 11/03/2024 08:39:29 GMT 45 81.7200 XLON 953784066908998 11/03/2024 08:39:29 GMT 112 81.7200 XLON 953784066908999 11/03/2024 08:57:00 GMT 75 81.6800 XLON 953784066911401 11/03/2024 09:02:42 GMT 8 81.8200 XLON 953784066912212 11/03/2024 09:02:42 GMT 85 81.8200 XLON 953784066912213 11/03/2024 09:05:12 GMT 47 81.9200 XLON 953784066912587 11/03/2024 09:09:08 GMT 76 81.9200 XLON 953784066913089 11/03/2024 09:13:18 GMT 83 81.9200 XLON 953784066913614 11/03/2024 09:16:02 GMT 8 81.8200 XLON 953784066913944 11/03/2024 09:16:02 GMT 45 81.8200 XLON 953784066913943 11/03/2024 09:21:50 GMT 152 81.9800 XLON 953784066914631 11/03/2024 09:23:23 GMT 48 81.9600 XLON 953784066914860 11/03/2024 09:31:48 GMT 113 81.9800 XLON 953784066915877 11/03/2024 09:41:17 GMT 84 81.8800 XLON 953784066917280 11/03/2024 09:55:03 GMT 100 81.8600 XLON 953784066918718 11/03/2024 10:02:35 GMT 86 81.9400 XLON 953784066919425 11/03/2024 10:14:50 GMT 77 81.9000 XLON 953784066920597 11/03/2024 10:18:06 GMT 45 81.9000 XLON 953784066920852 11/03/2024 10:28:25 GMT 93 81.7800 XLON 953784066921949 11/03/2024 10:43:30 GMT 39 81.9000 XLON 953784066923077 11/03/2024 10:43:30 GMT 113 81.9000 XLON 953784066923076 11/03/2024 10:52:26 GMT 51 81.9600 XLON 953784066923695 11/03/2024 10:59:03 GMT 46 81.8600 XLON 953784066924205 11/03/2024 11:05:19 GMT 82 82.0000 XLON 953784066924928 11/03/2024 11:14:55 GMT 84 82.0000 XLON 953784066925597 11/03/2024 11:16:48 GMT 61 81.9800 XLON 953784066925735 11/03/2024 11:23:21 GMT 122 81.9200 XLON 953784066926215 11/03/2024 11:33:56 GMT 56 81.8800 XLON 953784066926990 11/03/2024 11:36:07 GMT 6 81.9000 XLON 953784066927085 11/03/2024 11:41:06 GMT 96 81.9800 XLON 953784066927440 11/03/2024 11:42:51 GMT 46 81.9600 XLON 953784066927584 11/03/2024 11:45:55 GMT 66 81.9800 XLON 953784066927704 11/03/2024 11:51:18 GMT 61 81.9800 XLON 953784066928053 11/03/2024 12:00:08 GMT 107 81.9600 XLON 953784066928544 11/03/2024 12:03:02 GMT 45 81.9200 XLON 953784066928696 11/03/2024 12:09:52 GMT 85 81.8800 XLON 953784066929114 11/03/2024 12:15:42 GMT 100 81.8600 XLON 953784066929579 11/03/2024 12:21:10 GMT 61 81.8200 XLON 953784066929933 11/03/2024 12:35:02 GMT 141 81.9800 XLON 953784066930807 11/03/2024 12:36:02 GMT 6 81.9200 XLON 953784066930880 11/03/2024 12:36:02 GMT 45 81.9200 XLON 953784066930881 11/03/2024 12:44:03 GMT 47 81.9400 XLON 953784066931255 11/03/2024 12:50:25 GMT 128 81.9200 XLON 953784066931622 11/03/2024 12:59:28 GMT 150 81.9600 XLON 953784066932209 11/03/2024 13:07:06 GMT 60 81.9400 XLON 953784066932770 11/03/2024 13:11:14 GMT 19 82.0000 XLON 953784066932939 11/03/2024 13:11:14 GMT 73 82.0000 XLON 953784066932940 11/03/2024 13:16:35 GMT 45 82.0600 XLON 953784066933259 11/03/2024 13:17:37 GMT 44 82.0400 XLON 953784066933330 11/03/2024 13:21:31 GMT 44 82.0400 XLON 953784066933867 11/03/2024 13:25:02 GMT 19 82.0400 XLON 953784066934187 11/03/2024 13:25:02 GMT 32 82.0400 XLON 953784066934186 11/03/2024 13:27:11 GMT 48 82.0000 XLON 953784066934470 11/03/2024 13:31:11 GMT 19 81.8200 XLON 953784066935305 11/03/2024 13:31:11 GMT 34 81.8200 XLON 953784066935306 11/03/2024 13:36:17 GMT 72 81.8400 XLON 953784066937367 11/03/2024 13:36:44 GMT 32 81.7600 XLON 953784066937487 11/03/2024 13:40:56 GMT 72 81.7800 XLON 953784066938431 11/03/2024 13:44:33 GMT 47 81.6600 XLON 953784066939173 11/03/2024 13:52:06 GMT 17 81.6600 XLON 953784066940625 11/03/2024 13:52:06 GMT 116 81.6600 XLON 953784066940626 11/03/2024 13:54:16 GMT 51 81.6000 XLON 953784066941208 11/03/2024 13:57:42 GMT 59 81.5400 XLON 953784066941705 11/03/2024 13:59:52 GMT 51 81.4800 XLON 953784066942029 11/03/2024 14:04:51 GMT 51 81.5000 XLON 953784066942897 11/03/2024 14:05:45 GMT 51 81.5000 XLON 953784066943044 11/03/2024 14:09:28 GMT 78 81.5000 XLON 953784066943656 11/03/2024 14:17:16 GMT 111 81.5000 XLON 953784066944906 11/03/2024 14:20:20 GMT 93 81.5800 XLON 953784066945453 11/03/2024 14:26:19 GMT 123 81.5600 XLON 953784066946453 11/03/2024 14:28:06 GMT 46 81.5600 XLON 953784066946710 11/03/2024 14:31:19 GMT 87 81.5600 XLON 953784066947172 11/03/2024 14:34:35 GMT 115 81.6400 XLON 953784066947801 11/03/2024 14:36:15 GMT 10 81.6200 XLON 953784066948064 11/03/2024 14:36:15 GMT 12 81.6200 XLON 953784066948065 11/03/2024 14:36:15 GMT 69 81.6200 XLON 953784066948059 11/03/2024 14:36:15 GMT 101 81.6200 XLON 953784066948063 11/03/2024 14:37:50 GMT 4 81.5400 XLON 953784066948288 11/03/2024 14:37:50 GMT 42 81.5400 XLON 953784066948287 11/03/2024 14:39:06 GMT 46 81.5000 XLON 953784066948399 11/03/2024 14:39:06 GMT 59 81.5000 XLON 953784066948401 11/03/2024 14:43:22 GMT 154 81.5000 XLON 953784066949134 11/03/2024 14:44:29 GMT 52 81.5000 XLON 953784066949378 11/03/2024 14:46:02 GMT 117 81.4800 XLON 953784066949672 11/03/2024 14:50:52 GMT 40 81.4600 XLON 953784066950636 11/03/2024 14:50:52 GMT 103 81.4600 XLON 953784066950637 11/03/2024 14:56:06 GMT 20 81.6200 XLON 953784066951515 11/03/2024 14:56:15 GMT 22 81.6200 XLON 953784066951547 11/03/2024 14:56:15 GMT 48 81.6200 XLON 953784066951548 11/03/2024 14:56:41 GMT 22 81.6200 XLON 953784066951608 11/03/2024 14:56:41 GMT 27 81.6200 XLON 953784066951609 11/03/2024 14:57:29 GMT 83 81.6000 XLON 953784066951837 11/03/2024 14:58:08 GMT 52 81.6000 XLON 953784066951974 11/03/2024 14:59:16 GMT 82 81.5800 XLON 953784066952400 11/03/2024 14:59:46 GMT 19 81.5600 XLON 953784066953344 11/03/2024 14:59:46 GMT 52 81.5600 XLON 953784066953345 11/03/2024 15:02:34 GMT 9 81.6200 XLON 953784066954197 11/03/2024 15:02:34 GMT 34 81.6200 XLON 953784066954198 11/03/2024 15:02:34 GMT 61 81.6200 XLON 953784066954196 11/03/2024 15:06:35 GMT 30 81.6400 XLON 953784066954900 11/03/2024 15:07:24 GMT 199 81.6200 XLON 953784066954996 11/03/2024 15:09:54 GMT 21 81.6400 XLON 953784066955289 11/03/2024 15:09:54 GMT 35 81.6400 XLON 953784066955288 11/03/2024 15:10:29 GMT 27 81.6000 XLON 953784066955351 11/03/2024 15:10:29 GMT 113 81.6000 XLON 953784066955352 11/03/2024 15:13:15 GMT 45 81.5400 XLON 953784066955782 11/03/2024 15:14:00 GMT 27 81.5200 XLON 953784066955860 11/03/2024 15:14:00 GMT 50 81.5200 XLON 953784066955859 11/03/2024 15:14:00 GMT 59 81.5200 XLON 953784066955858 11/03/2024 15:16:05 GMT 63 81.4800 XLON 953784066956089 11/03/2024 15:18:45 GMT 12 81.4600 XLON 953784066956588 11/03/2024 15:18:45 GMT 13 81.4600 XLON 953784066956587 11/03/2024 15:18:45 GMT 20 81.4600 XLON 953784066956589 11/03/2024 15:18:45 GMT 58 81.4600 XLON 953784066956598 11/03/2024 15:19:14 GMT 74 81.4400 XLON 953784066956676 11/03/2024 15:21:08 GMT 60 81.4000 XLON 953784066956909 11/03/2024 15:23:05 GMT 8 81.3800 XLON 953784066957114 11/03/2024 15:23:05 GMT 27 81.3800 XLON 953784066957112 11/03/2024 15:23:05 GMT 46 81.3800 XLON 953784066957113 11/03/2024 15:26:06 GMT 150 81.3800 XLON 953784066957566 11/03/2024 15:29:11 GMT 105 81.3200 XLON 953784066957817 11/03/2024 15:31:31 GMT 14 81.2800 XLON 953784066958204 11/03/2024 15:31:31 GMT 39 81.2800 XLON 953784066958203 11/03/2024 15:31:31 GMT 70 81.2800 XLON 953784066958199 11/03/2024 15:35:46 GMT 11 81.2200 XLON 953784066958667 11/03/2024 15:35:46 GMT 37 81.2200 XLON 953784066958668 11/03/2024 15:35:46 GMT 112 81.2200 XLON 953784066958665 11/03/2024 15:39:34 GMT 10 81.3200 XLON 953784066959056 11/03/2024 15:39:34 GMT 10 81.3200 XLON 953784066959057 11/03/2024 15:39:34 GMT 23 81.3200 XLON 953784066959055 11/03/2024 15:40:59 GMT 5 81.3600 XLON 953784066959255 11/03/2024 15:40:59 GMT 75 81.3600 XLON 953784066959254 11/03/2024 15:41:00 GMT 46 81.3600 XLON 953784066959259 11/03/2024 15:43:01 GMT 115 81.4600 XLON 953784066959472 11/03/2024 15:44:25 GMT 49 81.4800 XLON 953784066959580 11/03/2024 15:47:10 GMT 68 81.4800 XLON 953784066959897 11/03/2024 15:48:52 GMT 64 81.4800 XLON 953784066960128 11/03/2024 15:56:11 GMT 27 81.5800 XLON 953784066960985 11/03/2024 15:56:11 GMT 60 81.5800 XLON 953784066960984 11/03/2024 15:56:11 GMT 158 81.5800 XLON 953784066960980 11/03/2024 15:59:29 GMT 58 81.5400 XLON 953784066961386 11/03/2024 16:00:05 GMT 91 81.5800 XLON 953784066961469 11/03/2024 16:00:43 GMT 47 81.5600 XLON 953784066961548 11/03/2024 16:02:26 GMT 65 81.5600 XLON 953784066961805 11/03/2024 16:05:05 GMT 47 81.5200 XLON 953784066962228 11/03/2024 16:08:31 GMT 28 81.5000 XLON 953784066962893 11/03/2024 16:08:31 GMT 66 81.5000 XLON 953784066962890 11/03/2024 16:08:33 GMT 27 81.5000 XLON 953784066962894 11/03/2024 16:08:33 GMT 58 81.5000 XLON 953784066962895 11/03/2024 16:09:17 GMT 49 81.5000 XLON 953784066963126 11/03/2024 16:11:18 GMT 95 81.4800 XLON 953784066963616 11/03/2024 16:13:02 GMT 15 81.4400 XLON 953784066963868 11/03/2024 16:13:02 GMT 19 81.4400 XLON 953784066963866 11/03/2024 16:13:02 GMT 28 81.4400 XLON 953784066963867 11/03/2024 16:13:48 GMT 76 81.4400 XLON 953784066964036 11/03/2024 16:15:55 GMT 56 81.4400 XLON 953784066964419 11/03/2024 16:17:13 GMT 6 81.4200 XLON 953784066964625 11/03/2024 16:17:13 GMT 49 81.4200 XLON 953784066964617 11/03/2024 16:17:13 GMT 49 81.4200 XLON 953784066964624 11/03/2024 16:19:24 GMT 102 81.3800 XLON 953784066965044 11/03/2024 16:21:08 GMT 71 81.3800 XLON 953784066965397 11/03/2024 16:23:06 GMT 13 81.3600 XLON 953784066965938 11/03/2024 16:23:06 GMT 32 81.3600 XLON 953784066965939 11/03/2024 16:26:53 GMT 10 81.4600 XLON 953784066966770 11/03/2024 16:27:29 GMT 52 81.4800 XLON 953784066967008 11/03/2024 16:27:29 GMT 92 81.4800 XLON 953784066967009 11/03/2024 16:29:56 GMT 2 81.5400 XLON 953784066967726 11/03/2024 16:29:58 GMT 27 81.5600 XLON 953784066967739 11/03/2024 16:29:58 GMT 49 81.5600 XLON 953784066967738

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

