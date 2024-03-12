Anzeige
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - March 12

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 11 March 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:11 March 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:9,889
Lowest price paid per share:£ 81.2200
Highest price paid per share:£ 82.0600
Average price paid per share:£ 81.6621

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,344,146 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,006,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchase

Shares purchased: 9,889 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 11 March 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

9,889

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 82.0600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 81.2200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 81.6621

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

11/03/2024

08:39:29

GMT

45

81.7200

XLON

953784066908998

11/03/2024

08:39:29

GMT

112

81.7200

XLON

953784066908999

11/03/2024

08:57:00

GMT

75

81.6800

XLON

953784066911401

11/03/2024

09:02:42

GMT

8

81.8200

XLON

953784066912212

11/03/2024

09:02:42

GMT

85

81.8200

XLON

953784066912213

11/03/2024

09:05:12

GMT

47

81.9200

XLON

953784066912587

11/03/2024

09:09:08

GMT

76

81.9200

XLON

953784066913089

11/03/2024

09:13:18

GMT

83

81.9200

XLON

953784066913614

11/03/2024

09:16:02

GMT

8

81.8200

XLON

953784066913944

11/03/2024

09:16:02

GMT

45

81.8200

XLON

953784066913943

11/03/2024

09:21:50

GMT

152

81.9800

XLON

953784066914631

11/03/2024

09:23:23

GMT

48

81.9600

XLON

953784066914860

11/03/2024

09:31:48

GMT

113

81.9800

XLON

953784066915877

11/03/2024

09:41:17

GMT

84

81.8800

XLON

953784066917280

11/03/2024

09:55:03

GMT

100

81.8600

XLON

953784066918718

11/03/2024

10:02:35

GMT

86

81.9400

XLON

953784066919425

11/03/2024

10:14:50

GMT

77

81.9000

XLON

953784066920597

11/03/2024

10:18:06

GMT

45

81.9000

XLON

953784066920852

11/03/2024

10:28:25

GMT

93

81.7800

XLON

953784066921949

11/03/2024

10:43:30

GMT

39

81.9000

XLON

953784066923077

11/03/2024

10:43:30

GMT

113

81.9000

XLON

953784066923076

11/03/2024

10:52:26

GMT

51

81.9600

XLON

953784066923695

11/03/2024

10:59:03

GMT

46

81.8600

XLON

953784066924205

11/03/2024

11:05:19

GMT

82

82.0000

XLON

953784066924928

11/03/2024

11:14:55

GMT

84

82.0000

XLON

953784066925597

11/03/2024

11:16:48

GMT

61

81.9800

XLON

953784066925735

11/03/2024

11:23:21

GMT

122

81.9200

XLON

953784066926215

11/03/2024

11:33:56

GMT

56

81.8800

XLON

953784066926990

11/03/2024

11:36:07

GMT

6

81.9000

XLON

953784066927085

11/03/2024

11:41:06

GMT

96

81.9800

XLON

953784066927440

11/03/2024

11:42:51

GMT

46

81.9600

XLON

953784066927584

11/03/2024

11:45:55

GMT

66

81.9800

XLON

953784066927704

11/03/2024

11:51:18

GMT

61

81.9800

XLON

953784066928053

11/03/2024

12:00:08

GMT

107

81.9600

XLON

953784066928544

11/03/2024

12:03:02

GMT

45

81.9200

XLON

953784066928696

11/03/2024

12:09:52

GMT

85

81.8800

XLON

953784066929114

11/03/2024

12:15:42

GMT

100

81.8600

XLON

953784066929579

11/03/2024

12:21:10

GMT

61

81.8200

XLON

953784066929933

11/03/2024

12:35:02

GMT

141

81.9800

XLON

953784066930807

11/03/2024

12:36:02

GMT

6

81.9200

XLON

953784066930880

11/03/2024

12:36:02

GMT

45

81.9200

XLON

953784066930881

11/03/2024

12:44:03

GMT

47

81.9400

XLON

953784066931255

11/03/2024

12:50:25

GMT

128

81.9200

XLON

953784066931622

11/03/2024

12:59:28

GMT

150

81.9600

XLON

953784066932209

11/03/2024

13:07:06

GMT

60

81.9400

XLON

953784066932770

11/03/2024

13:11:14

GMT

19

82.0000

XLON

953784066932939

11/03/2024

13:11:14

GMT

73

82.0000

XLON

953784066932940

11/03/2024

13:16:35

GMT

45

82.0600

XLON

953784066933259

11/03/2024

13:17:37

GMT

44

82.0400

XLON

953784066933330

11/03/2024

13:21:31

GMT

44

82.0400

XLON

953784066933867

11/03/2024

13:25:02

GMT

19

82.0400

XLON

953784066934187

11/03/2024

13:25:02

GMT

32

82.0400

XLON

953784066934186

11/03/2024

13:27:11

GMT

48

82.0000

XLON

953784066934470

11/03/2024

13:31:11

GMT

19

81.8200

XLON

953784066935305

11/03/2024

13:31:11

GMT

34

81.8200

XLON

953784066935306

11/03/2024

13:36:17

GMT

72

81.8400

XLON

953784066937367

11/03/2024

13:36:44

GMT

32

81.7600

XLON

953784066937487

11/03/2024

13:40:56

GMT

72

81.7800

XLON

953784066938431

11/03/2024

13:44:33

GMT

47

81.6600

XLON

953784066939173

11/03/2024

13:52:06

GMT

17

81.6600

XLON

953784066940625

11/03/2024

13:52:06

GMT

116

81.6600

XLON

953784066940626

11/03/2024

13:54:16

GMT

51

81.6000

XLON

953784066941208

11/03/2024

13:57:42

GMT

59

81.5400

XLON

953784066941705

11/03/2024

13:59:52

GMT

51

81.4800

XLON

953784066942029

11/03/2024

14:04:51

GMT

51

81.5000

XLON

953784066942897

11/03/2024

14:05:45

GMT

51

81.5000

XLON

953784066943044

11/03/2024

14:09:28

GMT

78

81.5000

XLON

953784066943656

11/03/2024

14:17:16

GMT

111

81.5000

XLON

953784066944906

11/03/2024

14:20:20

GMT

93

81.5800

XLON

953784066945453

11/03/2024

14:26:19

GMT

123

81.5600

XLON

953784066946453

11/03/2024

14:28:06

GMT

46

81.5600

XLON

953784066946710

11/03/2024

14:31:19

GMT

87

81.5600

XLON

953784066947172

11/03/2024

14:34:35

GMT

115

81.6400

XLON

953784066947801

11/03/2024

14:36:15

GMT

10

81.6200

XLON

953784066948064

11/03/2024

14:36:15

GMT

12

81.6200

XLON

953784066948065

11/03/2024

14:36:15

GMT

69

81.6200

XLON

953784066948059

11/03/2024

14:36:15

GMT

101

81.6200

XLON

953784066948063

11/03/2024

14:37:50

GMT

4

81.5400

XLON

953784066948288

11/03/2024

14:37:50

GMT

42

81.5400

XLON

953784066948287

11/03/2024

14:39:06

GMT

46

81.5000

XLON

953784066948399

11/03/2024

14:39:06

GMT

59

81.5000

XLON

953784066948401

11/03/2024

14:43:22

GMT

154

81.5000

XLON

953784066949134

11/03/2024

14:44:29

GMT

52

81.5000

XLON

953784066949378

11/03/2024

14:46:02

GMT

117

81.4800

XLON

953784066949672

11/03/2024

14:50:52

GMT

40

81.4600

XLON

953784066950636

11/03/2024

14:50:52

GMT

103

81.4600

XLON

953784066950637

11/03/2024

14:56:06

GMT

20

81.6200

XLON

953784066951515

11/03/2024

14:56:15

GMT

22

81.6200

XLON

953784066951547

11/03/2024

14:56:15

GMT

48

81.6200

XLON

953784066951548

11/03/2024

14:56:41

GMT

22

81.6200

XLON

953784066951608

11/03/2024

14:56:41

GMT

27

81.6200

XLON

953784066951609

11/03/2024

14:57:29

GMT

83

81.6000

XLON

953784066951837

11/03/2024

14:58:08

GMT

52

81.6000

XLON

953784066951974

11/03/2024

14:59:16

GMT

82

81.5800

XLON

953784066952400

11/03/2024

14:59:46

GMT

19

81.5600

XLON

953784066953344

11/03/2024

14:59:46

GMT

52

81.5600

XLON

953784066953345

11/03/2024

15:02:34

GMT

9

81.6200

XLON

953784066954197

11/03/2024

15:02:34

GMT

34

81.6200

XLON

953784066954198

11/03/2024

15:02:34

GMT

61

81.6200

XLON

953784066954196

11/03/2024

15:06:35

GMT

30

81.6400

XLON

953784066954900

11/03/2024

15:07:24

GMT

199

81.6200

XLON

953784066954996

11/03/2024

15:09:54

GMT

21

81.6400

XLON

953784066955289

11/03/2024

15:09:54

GMT

35

81.6400

XLON

953784066955288

11/03/2024

15:10:29

GMT

27

81.6000

XLON

953784066955351

11/03/2024

15:10:29

GMT

113

81.6000

XLON

953784066955352

11/03/2024

15:13:15

GMT

45

81.5400

XLON

953784066955782

11/03/2024

15:14:00

GMT

27

81.5200

XLON

953784066955860

11/03/2024

15:14:00

GMT

50

81.5200

XLON

953784066955859

11/03/2024

15:14:00

GMT

59

81.5200

XLON

953784066955858

11/03/2024

15:16:05

GMT

63

81.4800

XLON

953784066956089

11/03/2024

15:18:45

GMT

12

81.4600

XLON

953784066956588

11/03/2024

15:18:45

GMT

13

81.4600

XLON

953784066956587

11/03/2024

15:18:45

GMT

20

81.4600

XLON

953784066956589

11/03/2024

15:18:45

GMT

58

81.4600

XLON

953784066956598

11/03/2024

15:19:14

GMT

74

81.4400

XLON

953784066956676

11/03/2024

15:21:08

GMT

60

81.4000

XLON

953784066956909

11/03/2024

15:23:05

GMT

8

81.3800

XLON

953784066957114

11/03/2024

15:23:05

GMT

27

81.3800

XLON

953784066957112

11/03/2024

15:23:05

GMT

46

81.3800

XLON

953784066957113

11/03/2024

15:26:06

GMT

150

81.3800

XLON

953784066957566

11/03/2024

15:29:11

GMT

105

81.3200

XLON

953784066957817

11/03/2024

15:31:31

GMT

14

81.2800

XLON

953784066958204

11/03/2024

15:31:31

GMT

39

81.2800

XLON

953784066958203

11/03/2024

15:31:31

GMT

70

81.2800

XLON

953784066958199

11/03/2024

15:35:46

GMT

11

81.2200

XLON

953784066958667

11/03/2024

15:35:46

GMT

37

81.2200

XLON

953784066958668

11/03/2024

15:35:46

GMT

112

81.2200

XLON

953784066958665

11/03/2024

15:39:34

GMT

10

81.3200

XLON

953784066959056

11/03/2024

15:39:34

GMT

10

81.3200

XLON

953784066959057

11/03/2024

15:39:34

GMT

23

81.3200

XLON

953784066959055

11/03/2024

15:40:59

GMT

5

81.3600

XLON

953784066959255

11/03/2024

15:40:59

GMT

75

81.3600

XLON

953784066959254

11/03/2024

15:41:00

GMT

46

81.3600

XLON

953784066959259

11/03/2024

15:43:01

GMT

115

81.4600

XLON

953784066959472

11/03/2024

15:44:25

GMT

49

81.4800

XLON

953784066959580

11/03/2024

15:47:10

GMT

68

81.4800

XLON

953784066959897

11/03/2024

15:48:52

GMT

64

81.4800

XLON

953784066960128

11/03/2024

15:56:11

GMT

27

81.5800

XLON

953784066960985

11/03/2024

15:56:11

GMT

60

81.5800

XLON

953784066960984

11/03/2024

15:56:11

GMT

158

81.5800

XLON

953784066960980

11/03/2024

15:59:29

GMT

58

81.5400

XLON

953784066961386

11/03/2024

16:00:05

GMT

91

81.5800

XLON

953784066961469

11/03/2024

16:00:43

GMT

47

81.5600

XLON

953784066961548

11/03/2024

16:02:26

GMT

65

81.5600

XLON

953784066961805

11/03/2024

16:05:05

GMT

47

81.5200

XLON

953784066962228

11/03/2024

16:08:31

GMT

28

81.5000

XLON

953784066962893

11/03/2024

16:08:31

GMT

66

81.5000

XLON

953784066962890

11/03/2024

16:08:33

GMT

27

81.5000

XLON

953784066962894

11/03/2024

16:08:33

GMT

58

81.5000

XLON

953784066962895

11/03/2024

16:09:17

GMT

49

81.5000

XLON

953784066963126

11/03/2024

16:11:18

GMT

95

81.4800

XLON

953784066963616

11/03/2024

16:13:02

GMT

15

81.4400

XLON

953784066963868

11/03/2024

16:13:02

GMT

19

81.4400

XLON

953784066963866

11/03/2024

16:13:02

GMT

28

81.4400

XLON

953784066963867

11/03/2024

16:13:48

GMT

76

81.4400

XLON

953784066964036

11/03/2024

16:15:55

GMT

56

81.4400

XLON

953784066964419

11/03/2024

16:17:13

GMT

6

81.4200

XLON

953784066964625

11/03/2024

16:17:13

GMT

49

81.4200

XLON

953784066964617

11/03/2024

16:17:13

GMT

49

81.4200

XLON

953784066964624

11/03/2024

16:19:24

GMT

102

81.3800

XLON

953784066965044

11/03/2024

16:21:08

GMT

71

81.3800

XLON

953784066965397

11/03/2024

16:23:06

GMT

13

81.3600

XLON

953784066965938

11/03/2024

16:23:06

GMT

32

81.3600

XLON

953784066965939

11/03/2024

16:26:53

GMT

10

81.4600

XLON

953784066966770

11/03/2024

16:27:29

GMT

52

81.4800

XLON

953784066967008

11/03/2024

16:27:29

GMT

92

81.4800

XLON

953784066967009

11/03/2024

16:29:56

GMT

2

81.5400

XLON

953784066967726

11/03/2024

16:29:58

GMT

27

81.5600

XLON

953784066967739

11/03/2024

16:29:58

GMT

49

81.5600

XLON

953784066967738

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

