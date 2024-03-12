Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of Real-Time Digital Operations software, announces channel program certification by Vation Ventures. The certification is a rigorous assessment that ensures an organization has the in-depth ability to build and support successful relationships with the channel.





"We are honored to have our channel program recognized by Vation Ventures. It's a testament to the hard work our channel team has done to establish a true Win-Win-Win ecosystem with our partners and customers," said Jacques Jarman, Chief Revenue Officer of edgeTI. "While we are very selective in scaling our partners, it is our belief that the Certification validates our commitment to the success our our partners in addressing the mission needs of our joint customers."

In addition to the Channel Certification, Vation Ventures' suite of services includes an AI-driven research platform that facilitates rapid sourcing of leading technologies, a research department that provides unparalleled insights, custom-tailored innovation, go-to-market consulting services, and an extensive global network of CXOs, VCs, and entrepreneurs.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

