Dienstag, 12.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Gold-Übernahmekandidat mit Top-News
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
12.03.24
08:02 Uhr
1,496 Euro
+0,016
+1,08 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
12.03.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
12-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
12 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 11 March 2024 it purchased a total of 230,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     80,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.510     GBP1.290 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.492     GBP1.272 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.503243    GBP1.281455

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,227,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6591       1.502         XDUB      08:50:36      00069180800TRLO0 
6943       1.504         XDUB      09:36:18      00069181921TRLO0 
4576       1.502         XDUB      10:40:34      00069183834TRLO0 
7036       1.506         XDUB      11:24:03      00069184881TRLO0 
6615       1.504         XDUB      11:30:19      00069185028TRLO0 
249       1.500         XDUB      11:30:22      00069185030TRLO0 
6855       1.500         XDUB      11:30:22      00069185031TRLO0 
5325       1.502         XDUB      11:49:02      00069185442TRLO0 
1066       1.502         XDUB      11:49:02      00069185443TRLO0 
7363       1.496         XDUB      12:29:07      00069186296TRLO0 
2000       1.494         XDUB      13:54:31      00069188265TRLO0 
1829       1.494         XDUB      13:54:31      00069188266TRLO0 
8554       1.492         XDUB      13:55:10      00069188281TRLO0 
6955       1.498         XDUB      14:25:25      00069189576TRLO0 
2136       1.504         XDUB      14:55:56      00069191061TRLO0 
5540       1.504         XDUB      14:55:56      00069191062TRLO0 
3677       1.504         XDUB      14:55:56      00069191063TRLO0 
5540       1.504         XDUB      14:57:56      00069191184TRLO0 
4954       1.504         XDUB      15:06:09      00069191530TRLO0 
4958       1.504         XDUB      15:07:08      00069191558TRLO0 
1298       1.504         XDUB      15:07:08      00069191559TRLO0 
550       1.504         XDUB      15:08:58      00069191600TRLO0 
2210       1.504         XDUB      15:18:41      00069191912TRLO0 
2210       1.504         XDUB      15:18:42      00069191913TRLO0 
2210       1.504         XDUB      15:18:42      00069191914TRLO0 
2210       1.504         XDUB      15:18:42      00069191915TRLO0 
1160       1.504         XDUB      15:18:42      00069191916TRLO0 
6615       1.508         XDUB      15:41:28      00069192706TRLO0 
6896       1.508         XDUB      15:41:28      00069192707TRLO0 
6967       1.510         XDUB      15:49:41      00069193009TRLO0 
7485       1.510         XDUB      15:57:55      00069193302TRLO0 
6903       1.508         XDUB      16:00:28      00069193388TRLO0 
4524       1.506         XDUB      16:06:31      00069193633TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
264       127.40        XLON      08:08:27      00069179629TRLO0 
1100       127.40        XLON      08:08:27      00069179630TRLO0 
2400       128.20        XLON      11:24:03      00069184878TRLO0 
4800       128.20        XLON      11:24:03      00069184879TRLO0 
1171       128.20        XLON      11:24:03      00069184880TRLO0 
8005       127.20        XLON      12:29:18      00069186300TRLO0 
7247       127.20        XLON      13:54:31      00069188264TRLO0 
7680       127.20        XLON      13:54:31      00069188267TRLO0 
7049       127.80        XLON      14:25:25      00069189575TRLO0 
753       127.40        XLON      14:25:31      00069189583TRLO0 
875       128.20        XLON      15:06:09      00069191528TRLO0 
2000       128.20        XLON      15:06:09      00069191529TRLO0 
286       128.20        XLON      15:06:09      00069191531TRLO0 
3219       128.20        XLON      15:06:11      00069191532TRLO0 
1414       128.20        XLON      15:06:11      00069191533TRLO0 
181       129.00        XLON      16:00:26      00069193382TRLO0 
4522       129.00        XLON      16:00:26      00069193383TRLO0 
15493      129.00        XLON      16:00:26      00069193384TRLO0 
529       128.80        XLON      16:00:27      00069193385TRLO0 
7368       128.80        XLON      16:00:28      00069193386TRLO0 
3644       128.80        XLON      16:00:28      00069193387TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  308967 
EQS News ID:  1856073 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1856073&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

