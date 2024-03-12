Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Gold-Übernahmekandidat mit Top-News
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.03.2024 | 01:00
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frasle Mobility registers record annual net revenue of R$3.4 billion

Result is 10.8% higher than achieved in 2022;

Adjusted EBITDA margin is 4.1 p.p. above last year.

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility achieved a new record result in 2023. The Company's consolidated net revenue ended the year totaling R$3.4 billion. This number is 10.8% higher than that recorded in the previous year and means that the Company has grown almost 2.5 times in the last five years. Adjusted EBITDA reached R$664.7 million for the year, an increase of 39.8%, while the adjusted EBITDA Margin was 19.6%, 4.1 percentage points above last year.

The results achieved last year meet all established Guidance projections, especially the EBITDA Margin target, which was revised over the past year as a result of better performance. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) also registered a significant increase of almost 6 percentage points, reaching 19.3% in 2023.

MAIN RESULTS - 4Q23 | 2023
(Percentages indicate variations with the respective periods of 4Q22 and 2022 - values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue :

4Q23: R$741.3 (-0.7%) | 2023: R$3388.7 (+10.8%)


Net revenue in the national market:

4Q23: R$555.5 (-11.8%) | 2023: R$2156.5 (+14.6%)


Net revenue in the foreign market:

4Q23: R$185.8 (-25.7%) | 2023: R$1232.2 (+4.8%)


Foreign Market Revenue (Exports + Operations abroad):

4Q23: US$37.0 (-22.3%) | 2023: US$246.1 (+8.1%)


Consolidated gross profit:

4Q23: R$202.6 (-7.5%) | 2023: R$1138.6 (+26.0%)


Operating profit:

4Q23: R$81.4 (-63.4%) | 2023: R$542.6 (+62.9%)


EBITDA:

4Q23: R$113.1 (-34.5%) | 2023: R$667.2 (+47.3%)


Consolidated net profit:

4Q23: R$93.9 (-166.0%) | 2023: R$388.7 (+91.2%)

ROIC

2023: 19.3% (+5.5 pp)

RESULTS VIDEO CONFERENCE
(In Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English)
03/12 - 11am Brazil | 10am New York | 2pm London

Register / Access Videoconference: Click here

IR Contact
Email: [email protected]
Site: https://ri.fraslemobility.com/
Hemerson Fernando de Souza
Phone: +55 54 3239.1519

SOURCE Frasle Mobility

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.