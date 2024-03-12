Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.03.2024
Gold-Übernahmekandidat mit Top-News
12.03.2024
Skanska signs new contract for data center in Virginia, USA, for USD 242M, about SEK 2.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 242 M, about SEK 2.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2024.

The project consists of a new 250,000 SF (23,000 square meter) data center, associated site work, and underground utilities on a new campus. The scope also includes a fit out of an administration space and three data halls.

Work began March 2024 and is scheduled for completion in December of 2025.

For further information please contact:
 Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska Building USA, tel +1 213-317-4977
Jacob Birkeland, Head of media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-new-contract-for-data-center-in-virginia--usa--for-usd-242m--about-sek-2-5-billion,c3944136

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3944136/2662271.pdf

20240312 US Data center Virginia

SOURCE Skanska

