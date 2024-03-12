

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to 4-day lows of 161.44 against the euro, 189.20 against the pound and 168.27 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 160.28, 187.99 and 167.13, respectively.



Against the U.S., Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 4-day lows of 147.63, 97.58, 91.06 and 109.55 from early highs of 146.62, 97.02, 90.48 and 108.79, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 163.00 against the euro, 192.00 against the pound, 170.00 against the franc, 151.00 against the greenback, 99.00 against the aussie, 93.00 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the loonie.



