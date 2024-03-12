

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup plc (FGROY.PK), a transport services operator, Tuesday said it expects full-year adjusted earnings to be slightly ahead of its expectations, helped by better-than-expected performance by First Rail division.



FirstGroup said trading in the First Rail division for the second half till date has been slightly ahead of the company's expectations due to strong performance in the division's Open Access operation. Additionally, trading in the First Bus division is in line with the Group's expectations.



The company also said that the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) consultation with industry partners related to an application for a new Open Access rail service between London and Sheffield has concluded. Capacity and performance modelling is now underway. Services are expected to begin in the second half of the 2025 calendar year.



