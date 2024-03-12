Zero100 has announced that Stephanie Pullings Hart, EVP, Head of Operations at Nestlé, has been appointed to the Zero100 Advisory Board.

Zero100 is a membership-based research and insights company partnering with global operations leaders to accelerate progress on digital supply chain transformation.

The Zero100 Advisory Board is a hand-picked coalition of the world's most influential CEOs, Chief Supply Chain Officers, and Chief Operations Officers working to unlock the value of AI and digital technology for consumers, shareholders, and the planet.

Stephanie Pullings Hart, EVP, Head of Operations at Nestlé, has joined the Zero100 Advisory Board.

Zero100 has today announced that Stephanie Pullings Hart, EVP, Head of Operations at Nestlé, has been appointed to the Zero100 Advisory Board.

"I am thrilled to have joined the Zero100 Advisory Board. At Nestlé, digitization is at the epicenter of our supply chain strategy, and I'm particularly excited to tap into the knowledge within the Advisory Board and share some of the lessons we've learned along the way. Designing supply chains that deliver breakthrough consumer experiences but also make a positive environmental and societal contribution requires AI and digital-focused research as well as the cross-functional and cross-industry collaboration that the Zero100 Community enables," said Stephanie Pullings Hart.

Olly Sloboda, CEO at Zero100, added:

"I'm delighted that Stephanie has accepted our invitation to join the Zero100 Advisory Board, and we warmly welcome her. She has a wealth of fantastic experience leading teams globally across industries and markets. It's clear that there is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for supply chain leaders to drive growth, resilience, and productivity in a more sustainable way, and AI and digital technologies are key to accelerating progress. The Zero100 Advisory Board plays a central role in unlocking this value for the broader profession."

About Nestlé

At Nestlé, we're unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone. Not just today but for generations to come.

Together, we're applying our expertise in nutrition, health and wellness to help people and pets live happier, healthier lives. And we're doing it all with ambitious sustainability goals. Goals that advance the health of our planet, build positive communities and support a healthy food system.

With our headquarters based in the Swiss town of Vevey, we employ around 270,000 people and have factories or operations in almost every country in the world.

About Zero100

The world's most influential and forward-thinking Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officers partner with Zero100, a membership-based research and insights company, to accelerate progress on digital supply chain transformation.

Zero100's approach combines unique IP-led research and data, intimate executive-level events, personalized guidance, and access to an extensive community of influential thinkers and voices from within and beyond supply chain.

The company is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, USA.

Zero100 Advisory Board Members

To find out more, including a full list of our Advisory Board Members, visit https://zero100.com/about-us/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312103403/en/

Contacts:

For more information,

please email the Zero100 Press Office:

press@zero100.com