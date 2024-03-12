The Delicious Dessert Company: DELICIOUS DESSERT COMPANY RESEARCH: NEW YEARS RESOLUTIONS IN TATTERS AS FUN-LOVING BRITS FOCUS ON THE THINGS THAT MAKE THEM HAPPY

LONDON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two months into a New Year - and the nation's well-meaning resolutions for a New Year are in tatters.

Nine-weeks into 2024 and 89% have binned their resolutions as they look ahead to a fun-loving life ushered in by the promise of spring with the clocks going back and Easter around the corner.

Gone in 60 days: Which 2024 resolutions have been dropped by February?

Going on a diet, something that many felt they had to do, but some probably never really wanted to, was most likely to have fallen by the wayside after just 60 days (27%). And for those that got snazzy gym-wear for Christmas, it may now be in the box for the next charity shop run, as 13% of Brits said going to the gym was their resolution for 2024 - but it lasted just two-months.

Cutting down on naughty treats is something many just can't do. Giving up a delicious cake or dessert during the week was something women struggled with more than men (29% vs 18%). It was also a struggle for those who actively exercised (23%) and are on a diet (23%).

2024 might be naughty and delicious with favourite treats, but it doesn't look like many people will be wealthier this year. Despite the pressures of the cost of living crisis, 23% have already binned plans to save more money in 2024.

Nationally, young people were the people most likely to fail in the 2024 resolution to go to bed earlier (40%) and to stop swearing (16%).

Nationally 17% had given up resolutions to spend time away from social media - and this was most prevalent among the under 25 age group (24%).

When it comes to the bedroom, 2024 isn't looking very saucy - as one in ten people have already given up on plans to have a more sex, at least weekly this year.

Claire Smith, Head of Insight at The Delicious Dessert Company commented: "We so often start a New Year looking at the worthy things we think or know we should do, but as our data reveals, people often don't want to do them. There is a sense of double lives here - the things people think they should be doing for themselves or maybe to impress others, set against focusing on what actually makes them happy. We fully support people's efforts to follow a balanced diet, to look after their financial health and to exercise regularly. But there is always room for people to have those special moments of indulgence and reward too - those small, inexpensive things that can lift a day."

