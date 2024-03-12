Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

Details Disruptions have become a constant challenge for marketers. AI is turbocharging transformation, turning tech from an enabler powering an efficient marketing machine into a disruptor. Successful CMOs embrace their role as transformation leaders, enabling their teams to achieve greater effectiveness and efficiency. Those who adopt a blended "human+" strategy, using emerging technology where it adds to the strengths of marketers, will be best positioned to deliver profitable growth and demonstrate marketing's value.

At the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2024 conference, CMOs and their teams will learn the insights they'll need to create and lead a successful marketing strategy in this shifting landscape.

Audience and Topics: The conference is expected to feature more than 100 research-driven sessions, with an audience of CMOs, digital marketing leaders, customer experience and loyalty leaders, marketing operations and analytics leaders, and brand marketing leaders.

The conference agenda will consist of six main tracks, focused on helping marketing leaders overcome their biggest challenges and tackle their most pressing priorities from brand strategy and customer experience, to harnessing AI, social media trends and data privacy.

Keynotes Guest Speakers:

Gartner Opening Keynote: "Building the Marketing Organization of Tomorrow: From Delivery to Directing Disruption" with Matt Moorut, Director Analyst at Gartner, and Kristina LaRocca-Cerrone, Advisory Senior Director at Gartner

Guest Keynote: "How to Survive and Thrive in New Environments" with Tim Peake, Astronaut

Guest Keynote: "Disability Innovation: The Power of Positive Change" with Haben Girma, Disability Rights Lawyer and Author

Exhibit Showcase: The Marketing Xpo onsite will bring together leading technology and service providers highlighting the next steps in sales through live demonstrations, use cases/client success stories, and information-packed presentations. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor Directory.

Venue and Travel Details: Visit the conference's website for complete venue and travel details.

Registration: Register before Friday, March 15, 2024 for a €475 early-bird discount. Public sector discounts and special group rates are also available for eligible attendees. Full-time journalists from editorial publications are eligible for a press pass. Please contact Jordan Brackenbury for additional details and registration requests: jordan.brackenbury@gartner.com.

