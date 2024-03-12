DJ Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-March-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.7132 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33808887 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 309106 EQS News ID: 1856463 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2024 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)