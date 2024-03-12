DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCY LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-March-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.016 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5528289 CODE: IQCY LN ISIN: LU2023679256 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCY LN Sequence No.: 309170 EQS News ID: 1856593 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1856593&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2024 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)