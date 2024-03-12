DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIP LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 12-March-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 11-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.47 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1819712 CODE: PRIP LN ISIN: LU2037749152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIP LN Sequence No.: 309171 EQS News ID: 1856599 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 12, 2024 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)