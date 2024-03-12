DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc (LEMA LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-March-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 49.3117 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26662603 CODE: LEMA LN ISIN: LU2573967036 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573967036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMA LN Sequence No.: 309204 EQS News ID: 1856665 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1856665&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2024 04:26 ET (08:26 GMT)